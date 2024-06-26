Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2024) - BASIN URANIUM CORP. (CSE: NCLR) (CNSX: NCLR.CN) ("Basin Uranium", "Basin" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on permitting for the Company's flagship Chord uranium project in South Dakota. The Company commenced field work on a Special Status Plant Species Survey ("SSPSS") through its consultant BKS Environmental Associates Inc. The survey, analysis and reporting are being conducted on both the state and federal land to encompass all future planned drilling activity at the Chord. Data collected on federal lands during the SSPSS will be used to analyze the potential environmental effects under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The data collected from the state lands during the SSPSS will be used to analyze the potential environmental effects by the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP) and the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (SDDANR).

"We have commenced an exhaustive environmental baseline surveying program at our Chord project to ensure the highest level of monitoring and assessment for our future work programs," commented Mike Blady, CEO of Basin Uranium. "Our commitment to environmentally safe exploration extends through to our exploration model, which is to demonstrate the economic viability of low-impact in-situ recovery of uranium mineralization. This program is designed to adhere to the highest state and federal permitting standards to ensure the most expedient pathway through permitting at Chord."

About BKS Environmental Associates Inc.

BKS has provided environmental consulting expertise in natural resource evaluations for the mining industries and related activities since 1981. BKS historically has specialized in vegetation assessments (including threatened and endangered plant surveys), wetland delineations, and soil assessments for numerous mining industries throughout Wyoming and the Black Hills of South Dakota. BKS has extensive knowledge of exploration and mining phase regulations and has demonstrated it can successfully work with the U.S. Forest Service on large-scale projects in the Black Hills.

About Basin Uranium Corp.

Basin Uranium is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The company has five advanced-stage uranium projects located in the United States, namely the Chord and Wolf Canyon projects in South Dakota, the South Pass and Great Divide Basin projects in Wyoming, and the Wray Mesa project in Utah. All five projects have seen extensive historical exploration and located in prospective development areas. The Company also has the Mann Lake uranium project, located in the world-class Athabasca basin of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, in addition to the CHG gold project in south-central British Columbia.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

