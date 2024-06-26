Cleantech Solar says it has secured $102. 5 million of long-term debt financing from Aseem Infrastructure Finance. From pv magazine India Cleantech Solar, a pan-Asia supplier of renewable energy to corporates, has announced the financial close of a $102. 5 million, long-term senior secured loan from Aseem Infrastructure Finance. It said it will use the funds to advance its open-access commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio in India. Cleantech Solar said it will deploy the rupee term loan (RTL) for construction, development and operations of its open-access solar and wind parks across multiple ...

