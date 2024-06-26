Follows recent acquisition of Park Hyatt Zurich

Trinity Investments ("Trinity"), a U.S.-based hospitality-focused real estate investor, announced today it has expanded its leadership team in London to service opportunities in the European market. Mai Kawashima has joined as a Vice President of Acquisitions, George Austin has joined as a Director of Strategic Operations, Elia Antonioudaki has joined as Vice President of Development and Andrea Hendrick has joined as Vice President of Finance.

"We added a dedicated presence in Europe less than one year ago, and already we've been able to make substantial traction in this market, both in asset acquisitions and team building," said Ryan Donn, Managing Partner of Trinity Investments, and Head of the London office. "I'm thrilled to bring on these seasoned team members to advance our efforts and look forward to working on the extensive opportunity set in front of us."

Mai Kawashima joined Trinity from Savills where she led complex cross border hotel transactions and served as the sole pan-European hotel broker for the business. Prior to her time with Savills, she worked at JLL in its Hotels Hospitality Group. Over her decade of experience in the hospitality real estate capital markets, she has transacted single assets, portfolios and platforms across Europe and Asia with a total volume over EUR 2 billion. She is a graduate of Waseda University.

George Austin joined Trinity from KSL Capital Partners where he worked in strategic operations. Prior to KSL, he served in various strategic planning, concept development and consulting roles for GlobalData Plc and The Birley Clubs. He is a graduate of the Nolan School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University and holds degrees from the University of Exeter and École hôtelière de Lausanne with coursework in operations and revenue management, strategy innovation, economic risk assessment and blue ocean marketing.

Elia Antonioudaki joined Trinity from L&R Hotels where she worked as Project Director, leading capital expenditure programs across the UK, Europe, and the Caribbean from inception to completion. Prior to L&R, she worked for Hilton Worldwide as a Senior Manager of Capital Projects in the EMEA region and served in various project management roles at Zoniro S.A. Dolphin Capital Partners (DCP) and Galaxy G C Group LLC. She is a graduate of the National Technical University of Athens and Columbia University.

Andrea Hendrick joined Trinity from Oaktree Capital Management where she worked as Vice President Fund Accounting Operations, responsible for the European financial and accounting operations of the real estate equity and debt funds. Prior to Oaktree, she worked at H.I.G Capital and Citco Fund Services as a Senior Fund Accountant. Andrea is ACCA qualified and holds degrees from the National College of Ireland, IFSC.

Trinity established its London office in July 2023 to initiate a global expansion. In April 2024, Trinity announced its first acquisition in the region with the Park Hyatt Zurich.



Trinity is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm specializing in hotels and resorts with a focus on value-add opportunities in world-class markets. Trinity has offices in Honolulu, Los Angeles, and London. As of April 2024, Trinity has invested more than US $9.8 billion in the United States, Mexico, Europe, and Japan by leveraging its deep institutional knowledge and longstanding local relationships. For additional information, please visit Trinity's website at www.trinityinvestments.com. For updates on Trinity's investment activity, follow Trinity on LinkedIn.

