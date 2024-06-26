EDX Medical Group plc, which develops innovative digital diagnostic products and services supporting personalised treatments for cancer, heart disease and infectious diseases, announces today it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Curesponse Ltd, to market the cResponse cancer assay in the UK, Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark.

cResponse is a groundbreaking platform that biologically assesses how an individual patient's living tumour tissue responds to selected medicines, identifying the most effective treatment options. It is the only clinical-grade technology providing biological response data for chemotherapy, targeted biologics, and immunotherapy drugs. This platform helps clinicians rapidly pinpoint optimal treatments, potentially saving lives, reducing treatment costs, and accelerating the discovery and development cycles for pharmaceutical companies seeking new cancer drugs.

The cResponse platform generates a report ranking selected cancer drugs based on their predicted effect on an individual patient's tumour, demonstrating over 90% accuracy in clinical trials. The test can be augmented with rapid genomic sequencing to identify additional drug candidates for functional analysis. The entire process is powered by proprietary technologies and advanced AI algorithms. The platform technology has been refined and calibrated using thousands of cancer tissues, demonstrating its clinical utility and effectiveness through hundreds of cases in Israel and the UK. The cResponse test is performed at a United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) accredited lab in London and has also earned a CE mark for Europe, underscoring its regulatory approval and readiness for clinical use.

EDX Medical will initiate commercial activities to support the clinical use of the cResponse assay in the UK and Nordics with immediate effect and will explore broadening the agreement with Curesponse in due course.

Professor Sir Chris Evans, OBE, founder of EDX Medical plc, commented: "We are delighted to be increasing accessibility to this genuinely innovative and pioneering test which potentially offers tremendous benefit to those treating cancer and their patients. This product is an excellent addition to our rapidly growing portfolio of class-leading diagnostic solutions."

Dr Mike Hudson, CEO, EDX Medical plc, said: "We are very pleased to have been selected by Curesponse as their partner, and to be able to make their breakthrough assay available for our clients in the UK and Nordics. We consider cResponse to be an outstanding innovation in the fast-moving clinical cancer diagnostic landscape."

Guy Neev, CEO of Curesponse Ltd, commented: "We are thrilled to partner with EDX Medical Group to bring our cResponse platform to patients and clinicians in the UK and Nordic countries. Our mission at Curesponse is to make this technology available to cancer patients to optimize treatment outcomes and save lives. This collaboration is a significant step toward achieving that goal. We look forward to working closely with the EDX Medical team to ensure the successful adoption and implementation of this groundbreaking decision support tool."

About EDX Medical Group plc

The EDX Medical Group plc is listed on the Apex Segment of the AQSE Growth Market (TIDM: EDX). www.edxmedical.com

About Curesponse Ltd.Curesponse is a pioneering leader in precision oncology. www.curesponse.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240626860842/en/

Contacts:

EDX Medical plc

Dr Mike Hudson (Chief Executive Officer)

+44 (0)7812 345 301

Media House International

Ramsay Smith

+44 (0)7788 414856

ramsay@mediahouse.co.uk

Gary McQueen

+ 44 (0)7834 694609

gary@mediahouse.co.uk