Defi Technologies Inc. Announces 2024 AGM Voting Results

TORONTO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or " DeFi Technologies") (Cboe CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) (OTC: DEFTF), a financial technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralised finance, is pleased to provide the voting results from the Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders in accordance with the policies of the Cboe Canada Exchange.

The Company announces that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 14, 2024 (the "Circular") for the 2024 annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on June 25, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld Olivier Roussy Newton 99.93 0.07 Suzanne Ennis 85.87 14.13 Krisztian Toth 91.44 8.56 Stefan Hascoet 94.38 5.62 Mikael Tandetnik 94.37 5.63

Shareholders voted 95.05% in favour of the approval of the appointment of the Company's auditors, with 4.95% of shareholders withholding their vote on the appointment of auditors.

Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the Company's stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"), with 93.84% in favour and 6.16% against. The Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the Company's Deferred Share Unit Plan (the "DSU Plan"), with 93.82% in favour and 6.18% against.

A total of 71,685,470 common shares were voted in connection at the Meeting, representing approximately 24.64% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The Company's board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their participation and support.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. ( CBOE CA: DEFI ) ( GR: R9B ) ( OTC: DEFTF ) is a financial technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). With a dedicated focus on industry-leading Web3 technologies, DeFi Technologies aims to provide widespread investor access to the future of finance. Backed by an esteemed team of experts with extensive experience in financial markets and digital assets, we are committed to revolutionizing the way individuals and institutions interact with the evolving financial ecosystem. Join DeFi Technologies' digital community on Linkedin and Twitter , and for more details, visit https:// defi.tech/

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to statements regarding the development and listing of future ETPs; the regulatory environment with respect to the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by the Company and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited the acceptance of ETPs by exchanges; growth and development of decentralised finance and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations with respect to decentralised finance and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE DeFi Technologies Inc.