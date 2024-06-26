The Norwegian PV manufacturer praises the south central US state for "its robust clean energy, manufacturing ecosystem and workforce development programs" as well as its "its competitive business offerings and site acceleration options. "Norwegian solar company NorSun is investing $620 million in its first US-based factory in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The initial investment will see construction of a 5 GW silicon ingot and solar wafer manufacturing facility. Planned NorSun Project in Tulsa, Oklahoma " data-medium-file="https://www. pv-magazine. com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/NorSun-Project-600x267. jpg" ...

