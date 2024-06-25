Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.06.2024
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Fennec Announces Results of Annual Meeting

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:FENC) (TSX:FRX) today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 29, 2024 (the "Circular") for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in New York, New York on June 25, 2024.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name of NomineeVotes For% Votes ForVotes Withheld% Votes Withheld
Dr. Khalid Islam10,100,23896.45%371,2703.54%
Mr. Chris A. Rallis9,688,51792.52%782,9917.47%
Mr. Marco Brughera9,801,30593.59%670,2036.40%
Dr. Jodi Cook8,991,18285.86%1,480,32614.14%
Mr. Rostislav Raykov9,859,67994.15%611,8295.84%


Shareholders voted 97.96% in favour of appointing Haskell & White LLP as auditors and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor remuneration, 93.87% in favour of the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers.

For further information, please contact:

Rosty Raykov
Chief Executive Officer
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.
T: (919) 636-5144


