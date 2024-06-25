Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Der Schlüssel zur Technologie der Zukunft und Ihre einmalige MEGA-Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2024 23:30 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Announces Termination of its Business Combination Agreement with Crystal Lagoons, Expected Filing of Form 25 and Final Redemption Amount

New York, NY, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twelve Seas Investment Company II (the "Company") today announced that its previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger in connection with its planned business combination with Crystal Lagoons U.S. Corp., a Delaware corporation ("Original Crystal Lagoons") and CL Newco Inc., a Delaware corporation ("New Crystal Lagoons" and together with Original Crystal Lagoons, "Crystal Lagoons") was terminated by Crystal Lagoons due to the conditions to the closing of the initial business combination not being satisfied or waived by the outside date of May 31, 2024. The Company will not seek an alternative business combination.

Additionally, the Company announced today that (i) the amount paid to its public stockholders was $10.64 per public share, rather than the previously reported $10.558 per public share (the "Final Redemption Amount"), (ii) the Company's securities were delisted from the over-the-counter market on June 20, 2024 in connection with the payment of the Final Redemption Amount and (iii) it expects that the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC will file a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 28, 2024. The Company thereafter intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC to suspend its reporting obligations under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II, a Delaware corporation, is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (a "Business Combination"). While the Company could pursue an initial Business Combination target in any business, industry or geographic location, it focused its search on global companies located outside the United States, primarily in the Pan-Eurasian region, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe and the Middle East. The Company also considered prospective targets located in the United States, but which are owned by non-U.S. shareholders, including sovereign wealth funds, family offices or industrial conglomerates headquartered in the Pan-Eurasian region.

Contact:

Dimitri Elkin
Twelve Seas Investment Company II
delkin@twelveseascapital.com


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.