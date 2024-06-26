Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.06.2024
WKN: A2JHPE | ISIN: CA68403N1096
Optiva Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or the "Company") (TSX:OPT), a leader in powering the telecom industry with cloud-native billing, charging and revenue management software on private and public clouds, today announced that Patrick DiPietro, Anuroop Duggal, Matthew Kirk, Lee Matheson, Simon Parmar, Robert Stabile, Barry Symons, and Birgit Troy were elected to the Company's board of directors (the "Board") at the Company's annual and special meeting of holders of common shares held earlier today (the "Meeting"). In addition, resolutions were carried at the Meeting to (i) re-appoint KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Company and to authorize the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration, and (ii) re-approve the omnibus share incentive plan of the Company.

Detailed results of the votes are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Nominee Number of Shares For
 Number of Shares Against
Patrick DiPietro 3,510,42896.12% 141,6463.88%
Anuroop Duggal 3,510,43196.12% 141,6433.88%
Matthew Kirk 3,477,77595.23% 174,2994.77%
Lee Matheson 3,647,03099.86% 5,0440.14%
Simon Parmar 3,510,43296.12% 141,6423.88%
Robert Stabile 3,647,02899.86% 5,0460.14%
Barry Symons 3,647,03299.86% 5,0420.14%
Birgit Troy 3,510,42896.12% 141,6463.88%


2. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Company and authorizing the Company's board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Number of Shares For
 Number of Shares Withheld
3,686,37499.86% 5,1220.14%


3. Re-approve Omnibus Share Incentive Plan

Re-approval of the Company's Omnibus Share Incentive Plan.

Number of Shares For
 Number of Shares Against
3,482,01695.34% 170,0584.66%


About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Media Inquiries
Misann Ellmaker
media@optiva.com		Investor Relations
investors-relations@optiva.com

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
