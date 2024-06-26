Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.06.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2024 08:06 Uhr
WithSecure Oyj: Inside information: Antti Koskela appointed as President and CEO of WithSecure

WithSecure Corporation, Inside information, 26 June 2024, 9:00 EEST

Inside information: Antti Koskela appointed as President and CEO of WithSecure

The Board of Directors of WithSecure has appointed Antti Koskela, M.Sc. (Electrical Engineering) as the President and CEO of WithSecure as of 1 July 2024. Koskela has served as the interim CEO of WithSecure since April 2024. He joined WithSecure in 2021 as Chief Product Officer and member of the Global Leadership Team.

"Antti Koskela has a strong track record of leading and developing global software product businesses, executing corporate strategies, and driving efficiency. He is also an excellent people leader. The Board of Directors evaluated potential CEO candidates and concluded that Antti is the right person to lead WithSecure and to carry out the company's plan to grow into a leading European cyber security company," says Risto Siilasmaa, Chair of WithSecure's Board of Directors.

"WithSecure has world-class R&D, exceptional technological foundation, unique offering of products and services, and talented people to support its future growth. I am both grateful and excited to take the CEO position of WithSecure to accelerate transformation and drive the way towards reaching the company's full potential," says Antti Koskela, WithSecure's new President and CEO.

CV of Antti Koskela: Antti Koskela bio page | WithSecure

Further information:

Risto Siilasmaa
Chair of the Board of Directors

Laura Viita
VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com


