Danske Bank A/S revises 2024 net profit upwards. Now expects a net profit in the range of DKK 21-23 billion

The outlook for 2024 is revised upwards to a net profit in the range of DKK 21-23 billion. At the release of our annual report for 2023 on 2 February this year, we guided for a full-year 2024 net profit in the range of DKK 20-22 billion.

The profit upgrade follows our continually strong credit quality and expectedly small reversals of impairment charges for the second quarter of 2024. As such, we now expect full-year loan impairment charges to be up to DKK 0.6 billion.

For the financial targets for 2026, we maintain our assumption for loan impairment charges of approximately 8 basis points through the cycle.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00


