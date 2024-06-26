Valmet Oyj: Valmet to supply both a papermaking line and a paper machine rebuild to a customer in Asia-Pacific

Valmet Oyj press release, June 26, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has received two orders from one of its major customers in Asia-Pacific. One order includes a complete papermaking line from stock preparation to reel and winders, a comprehensive automation solution package as well as spare parts and consumables packages. The other order includes a paper machine rebuild with automation and services. Both will produce uncoated woodfree grades, and the start-ups are scheduled for 2026.

The orders are included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2024. Their values will not be disclosed, but the papermaking line is typically worth between EUR 90 million and EUR 120 million, and the rebuild between EUR 20 million and EUR 40 million.

"Our long-term partnership with the customer has resulted in many successful projects, and these orders are continuing our cooperation. The customer was searching for a supplier capable of providing flexible solutions and advanced technology for high-speed paper machines to meet their high quality, production speed and efficiency targets. The orders will strengthen Valmet's position as the preferred supplier for wide and high-speed fine paper machine lines," says Markus Veikkola, Director, Contracts and Customer Relations, Board and Paper Mills, Paper business line, Valmet.

Deliveries' technical information

The papermaking line delivery will include complete stock preparation lines with an approach flow system and a high-speed papermaking line from headbox to winders. It also includes a wide range of automation solutions, Valmet Industrial Internet solutions and comprehensive paper machine clothing, spare parts and consumables packages.

The rebuild delivery will include the rebuild of a high-speed fine paper making machine from headbox to calender, and a new reel. Automation, Valmet Industrial Internet solutions with connectivity as well as comprehensive spare parts and consumables packages together with paper machine clothing are included.

Petri Rasinmäki, President, Paper business line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 042 8422

Petri Paukkunen, Area President, Asia-Pacific, Valmet, tel. +66 613845050

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

