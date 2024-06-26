Coor Service Management Holding AB: Coor extends IFM agreement with the Danish Police

Coor extends the Integrated Facility Management agreement with the Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service. The 18-month assignment will start in September 2025 and has a total value of some 900 MSEK over the contract term.

The assignment means that Coor will continue to deliver restaurant services, cleaning, operations and maintenance to the Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service across their about 450,000 m2 property holding in Denmark.

"We're delighted that the Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service has shown us this confidence. This implies continued growth for Coor in Denmark and the contract also consolidates our position as the Nordic market leader in IFM," commented AnnaCarin Grandin, President and CEO of Coor.

Coor has collaborated with the Danish Police since 2012. In 2019 Coor regained a new contract which included the Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service.

This information is information that Coor Service Management Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:15 a.m. CEST on 26 June 2024.

