One of the largest agrivoltaic power plants in Europe is currently under construction in the southwestern German state of Rhineland-Palatinate. REG Energy Engineering has designed a new, material-saving substructure for the project that allows for livestock grazing. From pv magazine Germany Agrivoltaics are available in many different variants. In the municipality of Bruttig-Fankel in the Cochem-Zell district near Germany's Moselle River, PV generation and livestock farming are now to be combined on a large scale. The project will comprise high, fixed module structures under which cows can graze. ...

