Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has received additional acclaim for its commitment to creating an empowering and uplifting culture. These recognitions include being named one of the Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News World Report, earning the Great Place to Work Certification in the United States for the fourth consecutive year and being named to the Top 100 of India's Best Companies to Work for 2024.

"At Trane Technologies, we strive to create an inclusive and engaging culture that encourages our team members to carry out our purpose to boldly challenge what's possible for a sustainable world," said Mairéad Magner, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, Trane Technologies. "Trane Technologies is a destination workplace because our people firmly believe in our purpose and we're proud to receive these recognitions on behalf of our employees who are making a difference for future generations every day."

U.S. News World Report also recognized Trane Technologies as one of the best companies in its industry, naming the company to its Best Companies to Work For Manufacturing list. The company is consistently recognized as a top employer globally with recent awards including being named to the Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list for the 12th consecutive year and the JUST 100 for the third consecutive year. The company was also named to the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Building on this success, the company is continuously looking for ways to improve its employee experience and recently enhanced benefits focused on its employees' physical, social, emotional and financial well-being. This includes expanding financial assistance for adoption and surrogacy-related costs, launching two pilot programs that allow eligible employees to set aside tax-free money to pay for childcare and changing its tuition reimbursement policy to tuition advancement, allowing employees to access opportunities for learning by reducing the upfront financial burden.

Trane Technologies is looking for passionate, pioneering people connected by a bold purpose. Visit our careers page to learn more.

