Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 58,185 of its ordinary shares in the period from June 17, 2024, up to and including June 21, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading day
Aggregate daily volume
Daily weighted average purchase
Trading
June 17, 2024
1,741
200.7527
INET
June 17, 2024
5,412
200.7977
XDOT
June 17, 2024
300
200.0033
XPER
June 17, 2024
1,000
200.7600
EDGX
June 17, 2024
252
200.4495
NSX
June 17, 2024
1,302
200.8687
ARCA
June 17, 2024
1,100
200.4945
IEX
June 17, 2024
200
199.7300
BYXX
June 17, 2024
1,294
200.7687
BATS
June 17, 2024
600
200.5000
MEMX
June 17, 2024
100
199.8100
EPRL
June 17, 2024
191
201.4863
NQPX
June 17, 2024
100
201.6000
EDGA
June 18, 2024
400
202.1500
EPRL
June 18, 2024
4,421
201.5990
XDOT
June 18, 2024
1,000
201.9340
BATS
June 18, 2024
1,341
201.5738
ARCA
June 18, 2024
2,936
201.3492
INET
June 18, 2024
1,126
201.8330
IEX
June 18, 2024
1,000
201.8660
EDGX
June 18, 2024
100
200.9100
XPER
June 18, 2024
400
201.3375
MEMX
June 18, 2024
100
200.8400
BEX
June 18, 2024
300
201.4600
BYXX
June 18, 2024
100
201.7000
NQPX
June 18, 2024
100
202.9400
CHX
June 18, 2024
100
202.4600
NSX
June 20, 2024
800
198.1013
EDGA
June 20, 2024
1,201
197.1701
EDGX
June 20, 2024
5,594
197.7933
XDOT
June 20, 2024
2,875
197.2881
INET
June 20, 2024
1,404
197.6849
ARCA
June 20, 2024
400
197.2200
BYXX
June 20, 2024
1,001
197.7599
BATS
June 20, 2024
200
198.6200
EPRL
June 20, 2024
552
197.8278
MEMX
June 20, 2024
1,083
198.2899
IEX
June 20, 2024
400
196.5725
NSX
June 20, 2024
100
196.3700
BEX
June 21, 2024
7,256
193.9968
XDOT
June 21, 2024
1,800
194.3311
ARCA
June 21, 2024
1,100
194.0291
BATS
June 21, 2024
3,204
193.9086
INET
June 21, 2024
1,100
194.2036
MEMX
June 21, 2024
600
194.0533
EDGX
June 21, 2024
300
194.4667
NQPX
June 21, 2024
100
194.3500
CHX
June 21, 2024
99
195.0200
BYXX
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,487,031.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,684,151. The figure of 201,684,151 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.
