Piedmont Lithium ("Piedmont" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading North American supplier of lithium products critical to the U.S. electric vehicle supply chain, today announced the release of the Company's 2023 Sustainability Report ("the Report"). The Report summarizes Piedmont's environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") achievements as a development-stage company building a diverse, integrated portfolio of lithium projects.

Keith Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer of Piedmont Lithium, said, "We are pleased to release our second report on the sustainable development of our planned, wholly-owned lithium projects and the progress we have made in advancing our long-term ESG strategy. We believe the increased demand for lithium should be met responsibly, and we are positioning Piedmont Lithium accordingly to contribute to global decarbonization both in the production and supply of lithium products."

Highlights from the Report include:

Advancing permitting for the Company's wholly-owned lithium projects to ensure plans meet or exceed the high standards of U.S. environmental regulators.

Efforts to establish a robust safety and health management system as the Company develops projects toward operations, including the implementation of a contractor safety program.

Being designated among the 2023 Best Places to Work by the Charlotte Business Journal, ranking No. 4 out of 130 companies in the large business category.

Forming a diversity, equity, and inclusion ("DEI") council to help foster a work environment of acceptance and respect, and implementing a DEI policy.

Partnering with the City of Cherryville to establish a Community Development Agreement to benefit the well-being of residents near Carolina Lithium while supporting the project's development.

Introducing community informational fairs and other engagement mechanisms to provide new forums for constructive dialogue with community members near Carolina Lithium.

Funding more than $200,000 in grants and scholarships through the Piedmont Lithium Foundation Power for Life, Inc. to support local educational, community, and charitable initiatives.

Formalizing an enterprise risk management program and hiring a Vice President of Risk Management to support business governance.

Introducing robust cybersecurity measures to prevent data loss events, protect and enforce intellectual property rights, and meet customer security and privacy requirements.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL) is developing a world-class, multi-asset, integrated lithium business focused on enabling the transition to a net zero world and the creation of a clean energy economy in North America. Our goal is to become one of the largest lithium hydroxide producers in North America by processing spodumene concentrate produced from assets where we hold an economic interest. Our projects include our Carolina Lithium and Tennessee Lithium projects in the United States and partnerships in Quebec with Sayona Mining (ASX: SYA) and in Ghana with Atlantic Lithium (AIM: ALL; ASX: A11). We believe these geographically diversified operations help us to play a pivotal role in supporting America's move toward energy independence and the electrification of transportation and energy storage. For more information, follow us on Twitter @PiedmontLithium and visit www.piedmontlithium.com

