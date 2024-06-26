Utility chooses TRUSense Gateway to accelerate its fiber-to-the-home initiative and transform its community

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2024) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, is pleased to announce that its user community recently reached 300 utilities with the selection of Tantalus by Henderson Municipal Power & Light ("HMP&L").

The deployment of the Tantalus Grid Modernization Platform with TRUSense Fiber Gateways will help HMP&L benefit from advanced metering capabilities while accessing granular power quality data and securing the necessary visibility, command and control of distributed energy resources ("DERs") and smart appliances located behind the meter. By harnessing the power of data captured and analyzed through Tantalus' platform, the utility will boost resiliency. The TRUSense Fiber Gateway provides the capabilities to proactively track and manage the impact of grid-scale solar and storage assets on the utility's power mix.

"HMP&L commenced our multi-gigabit fiber investment earlier in 2024 with the goal of delivering reliable and affordable broadband access across our community," said Brian Hardesty, Chief Technology Officer at HMP&L. "While our initial focus in making the investment in fiber was to ensure all residents of the City of Henderson had equitable access to broadband services and hopefully lessen future rate increases, we selected Tantalus because of their Grid Modernization Platform, including the TRUSense Fiber Gateway, which will uniquely leverage the fiber network to support our broader grid modernization initiatives. The data and analytics available to HMP&L through Tantalus' platform will enable us to improve our resiliency as a utility to ultimately benefit our community."

As part of the utility's broader plan, HMP&L will leverage granular grid data across its fiber network to enhance SCADA operations- enabling the utility to deploy grid automation and incorporate additional renewable energy sources, while mitigating the costs and complexity of incorporating DERs across the distribution grid.

"We are pleased to be part of Henderson Municipal Power & Light's grid modernization journey, and to welcome them as the 300th member of our expanding customer community," said Peter Londa, Tantalus' President and CEO. "It is imperative for utilities to deploy a platform that not only addresses near-term priorities, but simultaneously supports long-term initiatives to improve the performance of their distribution grids. We look forward to partnering with the team at HMP&L to help them harness the power of their grid data and deliver meaningful and immediate impact to their community."

Visit the Tantalus website for more information about TRUSense Gateway solutions and how those help utilities of all kinds augment their fiber-to-the-home initiatives and accelerate grid modernization.

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. Learn more at http://www.tantalus.com/.

Forward Looking Statement:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the current and future issues utilities are and will be facing, such as grid modernization and the impact of DERs, the prioritization of such issues, the ability of Tantalus' solutions, including the Tantalus Grid Modernization Platform and TRUSense Gateway, to assist customers in addressing such issues (such as improving resiliency and managing DERs), and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact Tantalus:

Jacquie Hudson

Marketing Communications Manager

613-552-4244 | jhudson@tantalus.com

Website: www.tantalus.com

LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/tantalus

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214369

SOURCE: Tantalus Systems Holding Inc.