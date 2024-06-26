Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce it has secured a lease and franchisee for its first Alberta-based location of Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's"), a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving original recipe smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes and more, located within the premier shopping district of 8th Street & 17th Avenue in the City of Calgary, Alberta.

Rosie's Burgers

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/214427_2ae3a880748f3841_002full.jpg

"This will be our second brand in the area surrounding 17th Avenue in Calgary, a strategic choice due to the area's vibrant and bustling atmosphere. As one of the city's premier shopping and dining districts, 17th Avenue attracts a diverse crowd of locals and tourists eager to explore new dining options. The avenue's high foot traffic, combined with its proximity to residential neighborhoods, offices, and recreational spots, ensures a steady stream of potential customers. Additionally, the community's growing focus on delicious foods that support Canadian businesses makes it an ideal market for Rosie's. Establishing a store in this dynamic locale provides excellent visibility and the opportunity to become a favorite among foodies in Calgary. We anticipate that this location will significantly extend Rosie's customer base in a densely populated area that aligns well with the brand's demographics. This presents us with substantial opportunities both in-store and through delivery services," said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly.

"Cementing our first location in Alberta for Rosie's is a huge step in planting the flag for our smash burger brand. This is just the start of our contractually committed 20 units for the province of Alberta. Many more still to come as we continue to leverage our franchising experience to accelerate our growth and secure prime real estate locations for our franchisees across Canada. We anticipate possession taking place in Q3 and an opening in Q4 of this year."

"We are engaged in numerous discussions with various groups throughout Canada to accelerate the growth of our brand portfolio. Numerous opportunities present themselves as we organically expand Happy Belly's presence in the QSR space. We are excited to share updates on newly secured locations for our brands as we continue to drive growth through our asset-light franchise model."



"This marks another step forward in our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company. Happy Belly has contractual commitments for 326 franchised units with area developers across 7 brands in Canada. Leveraging our experience, we have grown previous brands like Extreme Pita, Mucho Burrito, Burger's Priest, Pur Blendz, and Fresh to over 400 franchised and corporate locations. The asset-light franchise model, which has proven successful for us in the past, will remain a key component of our growth strategy. We aim to maximize the value of our assets through disciplined organic growth, ensuring a prosperous future for Happy Belly and its shareholders"





For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.





About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Happy Belly Food Group

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/214427_2ae3a880748f3841_003full.jpg

Happy Belly Food Group

Shawn Moniz

Founder, Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT:

www: www.happybellyfg.com or email hello@happybellyfg.com

If you wish to contact us please call: (604) 737-2303



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214427

SOURCE: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.