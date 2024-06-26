Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, announced the launch of the FLM263D standalone Wi-Fi module that supports Alexa Connect Kit (ACK) SDK for Matter, enabling IoT devices to connect seamlessly with Matter compliant controllers including Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Apple HomeKit.

Matter stands as a pivotal standard in smart home communication, tackling the persistent challenges of compatibility and fragmentation within the sector by enabling direct communication between smart devices. Governed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Matter devices undergo a stringent certification process to ensure secure, reliable, and universally interoperable connections. Adherence to this certification is paramount for all Matter-compliant products, fostering a unified communication framework and enhancing user experiences.

"We created ACK to make it simpler for device makers to build smart home devices with a fully-managed service without having deep expertise in multiple wireless protocols, complex cloud connectivity, and the necessary maintenance of cloud infrastructure. We are excited about this launch because Quectel's FLM263D adds to ACK's portfolio of available solutions and offers more choices for device makers," says Ben McInnis, Director, Smart Home, Amazon.

"Revolutionizing connectivity in the smart home landscape, our latest FLM263D module sets a new standard for seamless integration," commented Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "It also empowers developers with robust support for the ACK SDK for Matter, ensuring unparalleled interoperability and innovation in the IoT ecosystem."

The FLM263D module is a 2.4GHz single band Wi-Fi 6 module, featuring a high-performance processor with a frequency of up to 320MHz. This innovative module boasts support for IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ax protocol and BLE 5.2, paired with built-in 512KB SRAM and 4MB flash for optimal performance. Furthermore, it meets rigorous security standards, including secure boot and mbed TLS encryption, ensuring robust protection for connected devices.

The FLM263D offers support for device certifications such as Works with Alexa (WWA) and features such as Matter Simple Setup (MSS). MSS allows end-users to seamlessly connect Matter-compliant smart home devices to Alexa with zero-touch setup, while WWA instils consumer confidence when buying on Amazon.

FLM263D offers five GPIO interfaces that can alternatively function as PWM or I2C communication channels. Designed with an LCC form factor, built-in PCB antenna, measuring a mere 17.3mm 15.0mm 2.8mm, and with an operating temperature range of -40°C to +105°C, 3.0~3.6V power supply, the FLM263D is perfectly suited for smart lighting applications, especially smart bulbs.

Additional modules will be rolled out very soon to expand the scope of Quectel offerings to include smart switches, smart plugs, and other smart household applications.

