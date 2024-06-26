Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Der Schlüssel zur Technologie der Zukunft und Ihre einmalige MEGA-Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JA81 | ISIN: US72919P2020 | Ticker-Symbol: PLUN
Tradegate
26.06.24
13:30 Uhr
2,230 Euro
+0,021
+0,93 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
PLUG POWER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLUG POWER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2242,22913:40
2,2212,22813:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2024 13:11 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Plug Power, Inc.: Plug CEO Andy Marsh to Participate in the 10th Annual ROTH London Conference

LATHAM, N.Y., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, is pleased to announce that CEO Andy Marsh will participate in the 10th Annual ROTH London Conference held at the Four Seasons Hotel at Park Lane in London UK on June 26, 2024.

This industry-leading conference yields hundreds of attendees and is well known for bringing together top executives from innovative growth companies from a variety of sectors including sustainability and technology with institutional investors.

During the conference, Plug CEO Andy Marsh, and VP Investor Relations Roberto Friedlander, will meet directly with over two dozen representatives from some of the world's largest money management firms. All meetings will be conducted in a 1-on-1 or small group format, consisting of 40-minute sessions to facilitate extensive interaction and provide a comprehensive understanding of Plug's overall business and strategy.

For more information, visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_103811/conference_home.html

About Plug

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 69,000 fuel cell systems and over 250 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.

With plans to operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug built a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and is developing multiple green hydrogen production plants targeting commercial operation by year-end 2028. Plug delivers its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Fatimah Nouilati
Allison
plugPR@allisonpr.com


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.