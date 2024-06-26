Trigon Property Development: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders from 26 June 2024

The annual general meeting of shareholders of AS Trigon Property Development (registry code: 10106774; hereinafter the "Company") was held on 26 June 2024 in Tallinn, Pärnu mnt 18.



The annual general meeting started at 10:00. 2,570,164 votes represented by the shares of the Company, i.e. 57,127% of all the votes represented by the shares of the Company, participated at the meeting. Therefore, the annual general meeting was competent to pass resolutions regarding the items on the agenda.

Resolutions of the annual general meeting:

1. Approval of the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2023





To approve the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2023, in accordance with which the balance sheet value of the Company as at 31 December 2023 was 1,708,465 euros and the net loss for the financial year was 32,412 euros.

In favour 2,569,152 votes i.e. 99.96% of all votes in the meeting and against 1,012 votes i.e. 0.04% of all votes in the meeting. Thus the resolution was adopted.

2. Covering the net loss for the financial year 2023





To approve the net loss allocation proposal made by the Management Board and to cover the net loss for 2023 in the amount of 32,412 euros from accumulated profit.

In favour 2,569,152 votes i.e. 99.96% of all votes in the meeting and against 1,012 votes i.e. 0.04% of all votes in the meeting. Thus the resolution was adopted.

3. Appointment of the auditor for the financial year 2024 and determining the remuneration policy for the auditor





To appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers (registry code 10142876, address Tatari 1, 10116 Tallinn) as the auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024. The auditing services will be paid for in accordance with the contract to be drawn up with the auditor.

In favour 2,569,152 votes i.e. 99.96% of all votes in the meeting and against 1,012 votes i.e. 0.04% of all votes in the meeting. Thus the resolution was adopted.

The minutes of the general meeting of shareholders are available on Company's web-page, at http://www.trigonproperty.com/.

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

+372 66 79 200

info@trigonproperty.com