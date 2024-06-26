Dutch company offering bird-proofing solution for solar installations expands its range with a trio of launches - with high hopes that its business can take flight on commercial rooftops. Netherlands-based BirdBlocker has added three new lines to its range of bird protection products for solar installations, including a new cable management brand. All three new additions were on display at the Intersolar exhibition at the Smarter E Europe, Munich. CableFixPro is a new clip range that BirdBlocker said can be installed without tools and is compatible with traditional and box-frame solar panels. ...

