Mittwoch, 26.06.2024
Der Schlüssel zur Technologie der Zukunft und Ihre einmalige MEGA-Investment-Chance!
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
26.06.2024 13:18 Uhr
Skanska signs additional contract for data center in Arizona, USA, for USD 155 M, about SEK 1.6 billion

STOCKHOLM, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Arizona, USA. The contract is worth USD 155 M, about SEK 1.6 billion , which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2024.

The project consists of a single-story data center, totalling approximately 244,000 square feet (appr 22,700 square meters).

Work is underway and is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2025.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska Building USA, tel +1 213-317-4977

Olof Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska, tel +46 10 448 67 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-data-center-in-arizona--usa--for-usd-155-m--about-sek-1-6-bill,c4006727

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4006727/2885794.pdf

20240626 US Data center Arizona

SOURCE Skanska

