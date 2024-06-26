Skanska signs additional contract for data center in Arizona, USA, for USD 155 M, about SEK 1.6 billion

STOCKHOLM, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Arizona, USA. The contract is worth USD 155 M, about SEK 1.6 billion , which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2024.

The project consists of a single-story data center, totalling approximately 244,000 square feet (appr 22,700 square meters).

Work is underway and is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2025.

