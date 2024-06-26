NAPLES, Fla. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc. ("RET" or the "Company"), an emerging company developing rainfall generation technology, and Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) ("Coliseum"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a business combination agreement. Upon closing, it is intended that the combined company will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "RAIN."

Water Supply and Demand Imbalance Worsening

Water scarcity is a pervasive challenge affecting primary components of global ecosystems such as energy, agriculture, logistics, transportation, decarbonization, and food. Almost two thirds of the world's population experiences water scarcity for at least one month each year and the gap in supply of water and demand is expected to grow to 40% by 2030.

The compounding effects of water shortages are driving acceleration for solutions that are proven, scalable, sustainable and economical. In the U.S., states are using a portion of the funds allocated to them through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for cloudseeding projects. Cloudseeding projects are now under way in Texas, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, Idaho, New Mexico and California. Further, in 2022, the UAE spent $10.3B on desalination projects.

RET aims to develop, manufacture and commercialize ionization rainfall generation technology to provide additional rainfall for industries, supranational organizations, countries and localities. The Company's ionization technology is rooted in simple, existing physics theory using natural conditions, and has robust datasets produced and evaluated during prior trials by third parties. In a six-year randomized third-party trial conducted from 2013 to 2018 in Oman, an ionization rainfall generation system generated an average of approximately 16% of additional rainfall, according to results published by the National Institute for Applied Statistics Research Australia ("NIASRA"), a third party research organization, in the International Statistical Review. RET has licensed the engineering designs for the equipment and systems used in the trials.

The Company's commercial team has developed relationships with private organizations, country leaders and major agriculture companies to build a robust pipeline of potential customers. RET management believes the Company is well-positioned for the development, innovation, and scaling of its proprietary rainfall generation technology.

RET is led by Chris Riley, a veteran C-suite leader with experience spanning both public and private sector companies. Mr. Riley brings a wealth of leadership experience accumulated over more than three decades in various technology sectors, including IT, Cloud, Security, Automation and AI. Previously, he served as President, Worldwide Field Operations for DataRobot, as Chief Revenue Officer and Strategic Advisor to the CEO at Automation Anywhere, and in varying roles at Dell, Dell/EMC and EMC (NYSE: Dell, formerly NYSE: EMC), including President Americas Sales and Customer Operations, President Dell Technologies Select and SVP Global Alliances. During his tenure at Dell, Mr. Riley led the $20B+ Americas business through one of their largest and most successful technology acquisitions of all time. With a proven track record of driving revenue growth, expanding gross margins, and establishing lasting customer relationships and ecosystem partnerships, Mr. Riley is poised to lead RET into its next chapter of growth, innovation, global expansion, and market leadership.

RET has established a strategic roadmap and multiple vectors for development, innovation and enhancement. In addition to its exclusive license of certain relevant underlying IP, the Company intends to draw on the services of leading engineers, scientists, climatologists and experts in the water technology and rainfall generation space. Recent advancements in understanding cloud condensation nuclei and more precise weather forecasting serve as catalysts for increasing the potential enhancement of RET's technology, creating even greater confidence in the efficacy of the ionization approach. This foundation is expected to empower RET's management to swiftly establish commercial alliances with private industries and governments, while involving key stakeholders invested in ecosystem maintenance and restoration in water-stressed areas across the world.

"The world desperately needs enhanced water resources in order to meet massive and rapidly growing demand," said Chris Riley, CEO of RET. "Entering into this agreement to merge with Coliseum represents a decisive step towards delivering on our vision to be a pioneering force in the water and climate adaptation space. RET aims to accelerate our growth plans and commercialize a robust rain enhancement platform, in part by leveraging the added financial strength we anticipate from going public."

"We are confident that RET's innovative rainfall ionization platform is uniquely positioned to meet the massive market demand from private industries and governments around the globe," said Charles Wert, Chief Executive Officer of Coliseum. "With the necessary capital, we believe RET can successfully scale and lead this emerging and critical market sector."

Transaction Overview

RET has a pre-closing valuation of $45 million.

Coliseum had approximately $31 million in cash held in its trust account as of March 31, 2024. The balance remaining after redemptions and transaction expenses will be used for funding development, innovation and commercial scale.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Management and Governance

RET's management team, led by CEO Chris Riley, will continue to lead the public company following the transaction.

Advisors

TCF Law Group, PLLC is acting as legal counsel to RET.

White & Case LLP is acting as legal counsel to Coliseum.

About Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc.

RET was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life's most important resources. To achieve this mission, RET aims to develop, manufacture and commercialize ionization rainfall generation technology. This weather modification technology seeks to provide the world with reliable access to water, and transform business, society and the planet for the better.

About Coliseum Acquisition Corp.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company whose business purpose is to effectuate a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses.

