Group acknowledges member efforts toward more sustainable manufacturing practices

The Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA), a global advocacy group focused on promoting sustainable additive manufacturing ("AM") industry practices, recognized 13 member organizations as part of its 2024 Sustainability Recognition, held during the third annual AMGTA Member Summit. The summit took place on June 24th at the Biltmore Los Angeles and was attended by over 90 conference delegates.

Member organizations were recognized in one of four categories, with some members recognized in multiple categories based on activities over the past year. These categories included:

Environmental Management Systems recognition for maintaining ISO 14001 EMS certification in good standing

recognition for maintaining ISO 14001 EMS certification in good standing Sustainability Reporting recognition for publicly publishing Sustainability/ESG/CSR reports

recognition for publicly publishing Sustainability/ESG/CSR reports Environmental Sustainability Research recognition for commissioning and publishing research that focused on environmental sustainability in additive manufacturing

recognition for commissioning and publishing research that focused on environmental sustainability in additive manufacturing Excellence in AM Sustainability recognition for initiatives to expand the understanding and reach of the AM sector in promoting more sustainable manufacturing globally

Twenty-five accolades were awarded to thirteen member organizations including Arkema, California Metals, Danish AM Hub, EOS, Höganäs, Hubbell, IperionX, Materialise, Print City MMU, Sandvik, Sintavia, Stratasys, and Tekna. The AMGTA's Sustainability Recognition acknowledges and encourages the significant efforts made by its member organizations in promoting AM technologies and practices for better, more sustainable, and economically advantageous manufacturing around the world.

About AMGTA

The AMGTA was launched in 2019 to better understand and promote the environmental benefits of additive manufacturing across the global economy. AMGTA members represent the entirety of the manufacturing spectrum from design and raw materials to end products and users focused on innovating better, more sustainable, and financially advantageous products through best additive practices. For more information, please visit www.amgta.org.

