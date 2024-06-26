Anzeige
26.06.2024 14:02 Uhr
Indica Labs Is Awarded Top Workplace Honor by the Albuquerque Journal for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Indica Labs is a 2024 Top Workplace 5 Years Running!

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Indica Labs, the global leader in AI-powered digital pathology software and services, is proud to announce that they have been awarded a Top Workplaces honor by The Albuquerque Journal for a fifth consecutive year. In 2024, Indica Labs climbed in the rankings of equivalently sized employers, placing fifth out of 39 awardees.

"Each of the milestones that Indica Labs achieved this year, from receiving FDA clearance for HALO AP Dx to the release of the 4.0 versions of HALO®, HALO AI, and HALO Link, were made possible by our outstanding employees," stated Steven Hashagen, CEO of Indica Labs. "It has been our experience from the company's start that the most creative, skillful, industry changing work happens when each employee is valued and supported, and we're honored to have our culture recognized for the fifth straight year."

Top Workplaces is awarded solely based on voluntary feedback from employees, gathered through an anonymous questionnaire administered by Energage, LLC. The survey aims to measure employee contentment and the level of engagement within the company culture. According to Energage, an outstanding 87% of eligible Indica Labs employees participated in the survey for 2024, contributing to the company's recognition as a Top Workplace this year.

Jonathon Bartlett, Chief Human Resources Officer at Indica Labs, commented "We are thrilled that Indica Labs has been honored as a Top Workplace for the fifth consecutive year. This award reflects our enduring commitment to fostering a work environment where every employee can thrive."

Proudly headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Indica Labs is in its 13th year of business and offers employment opportunities to scientists, IT professionals, software developers, and engineers around the world with over 100 current employees. The company continues to grow, with recent additions to the software development, AI research, and applications teams. To learn more about available positions and benefits or to apply, visit indicalab.com/careers.

About Indica Labs

Indica Labs is the global leader in AI-powered digital pathology software and services. Our flagship HALO® and HALO AI platform revolutionizes quantitative evaluation of whole slide images. HALO Link provides collaborative image management while HALO AP® and HALO AP Dx deliver enterprise digital pathology for primary diagnosis with regulatory clearances in multiple markets. Through a commitment to open pathology, performance, scalability, and ease-of-use, we help pharma companies, diagnostic labs, hospitals, research organizations, and Indica's own Cloud and Pharma Services make discoveries and diagnoses that transform patient care and scientific discovery.?

For more information, please visit https://indicalab.com or contact info@indicalab.com.

Media Contact
Dr. Kate Lillard Tunstall
kate@indicalab.com

SOURCE: Indica Labs



