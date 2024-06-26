Indica Labs Is Awarded Top Workplace Honor by the Albuquerque Journal for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Indica Labs is a 2024 Top Workplace 5 Years Running!

Indica Labs, the global leader in AI-powered digital pathology software and services, is proud to announce that they have been awarded a Top Workplaces honor by The Albuquerque Journal for a fifth consecutive year. In 2024, Indica Labs climbed in the rankings of equivalently sized employers, placing fifth out of 39 awardees.

"Each of the milestones that Indica Labs achieved this year, from receiving FDA clearance for HALO AP Dx to the release of the 4.0 versions of HALO®, HALO AI, and HALO Link, were made possible by our outstanding employees," stated Steven Hashagen, CEO of Indica Labs. "It has been our experience from the company's start that the most creative, skillful, industry changing work happens when each employee is valued and supported, and we're honored to have our culture recognized for the fifth straight year."

Top Workplaces is awarded solely based on voluntary feedback from employees, gathered through an anonymous questionnaire administered by Energage, LLC. The survey aims to measure employee contentment and the level of engagement within the company culture. According to Energage, an outstanding 87% of eligible Indica Labs employees participated in the survey for 2024, contributing to the company's recognition as a Top Workplace this year.

Jonathon Bartlett, Chief Human Resources Officer at Indica Labs, commented "We are thrilled that Indica Labs has been honored as a Top Workplace for the fifth consecutive year. This award reflects our enduring commitment to fostering a work environment where every employee can thrive."

Proudly headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Indica Labs is in its 13th year of business and offers employment opportunities to scientists, IT professionals, software developers, and engineers around the world with over 100 current employees. The company continues to grow, with recent additions to the software development, AI research, and applications teams. To learn more about available positions and benefits or to apply, visit indicalab.com/careers.

