Go Green Global Technologies Corp. Announces Key Corporate Developments and Strategic Initiatives

Go Green Global Technologies Corp., ("the Company" or "Go Green") (OTC PINK:GOGR), an innovative company that provides industry-disruptive technology for a variety of water and fuel applications, is pleased to provide a comprehensive update on recent corporate developments and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing shareholder value and market presence.

Key Highlights:

Advancement of Sonical Technology : Our team continues to develop and fine-tune the manufacturing process for our innovative Sonical technology. Concurrently, research and development for the 3rd generation Sonical technology (U.S. Patent No. 11634344B2) remains a top priority.

: Our team continues to develop and fine-tune the manufacturing process for our innovative Sonical technology. Concurrently, research and development for the 3rd generation Sonical technology (U.S. Patent No. 11634344B2) remains a top priority. Patent Protections in North America : The Company has entered the national phase of its PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) application, with submissions in Canada and Mexico. These efforts secure pending patent protections across North America, solidifying our intellectual property portfolio.

: The Company has entered the national phase of its PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) application, with submissions in Canada and Mexico. These efforts secure pending patent protections across North America, solidifying our intellectual property portfolio. Expansion of Intellectual Property Suite : We are in negotiations to expand our intellectual property suite by potentially acquiring new patents in the green-technology space. This strategic initiative aims to complement our existing technologies and drive further innovation.

: We are in negotiations to expand our intellectual property suite by potentially acquiring new patents in the green-technology space. This strategic initiative aims to complement our existing technologies and drive further innovation. Exploration of Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions : The Company is actively exploring distribution deals and potential acquisitions of companies with complementary products to our Sonical fleet. These efforts are focused on expanding our domestic and international market reach, which should help us achieve our revenue targets more quickly.

: The Company is actively exploring distribution deals and potential acquisitions of companies with complementary products to our Sonical fleet. These efforts are focused on expanding our domestic and international market reach, which should help us achieve our revenue targets more quickly. S-1 Registration Amendment : On June 20, 2024, Go Green Global Technologies Corp. filed Amendment No. 1 to its S-1 registration statement, originally submitted on February 6, 2024. This amendment reflects the latest corporate updates and financial information, strengthening our commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

: On June 20, 2024, Go Green Global Technologies Corp. filed Amendment No. 1 to its S-1 registration statement, originally submitted on February 6, 2024. This amendment reflects the latest corporate updates and financial information, strengthening our commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance. Audited Financial Statements : The Company now proudly holds four years of audited financial statements for the years 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. This achievement underscores our dedication to financial integrity and operational excellence.

: The Company now proudly holds four years of audited financial statements for the years 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. This achievement underscores our dedication to financial integrity and operational excellence. Exploration of Uplisting: In our ongoing effort to deliver enhanced value to our shareholders and broaden market access, Go Green is exploring the possibility of uplisting onto the OTCQB market. This potential uplisting is expected to increase visibility and attract a wider investor base.

Corrine Couch, Chief Operating Officer of Go Green, commented, "These strategic initiatives mark significant milestones in our journey towards sustained growth and innovation. We remain committed to delivering value to our shareholders and advancing our market position through continuous improvement and strategic expansion."

About the Company:

Go Green Global Technologies Corp. is an innovative publicly traded U.S. company that provides a variety of water and fuel technology solutions. Utilizing the proprietary Sonical device for both non-chemical water treatment and fuel combustion, Go Green provides global solutions for the automotive, transportation, maritime, and railway industries. The company is a pioneer and leader in the emerging Pulsed-Power technology sector. Since its inception, the company has focused on technologies that lead to a cleaner and more efficient planet.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Contact Information:

Go Green Global Technologies Corp.

Email: info@gogreentechcorp.org

Phone: (866) 847-3366

gogreen-tech.org

SOURCE: Go Green Global Technologies Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com