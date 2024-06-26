WHILL Inc: WHILL, Inc. Partners With Mobility Trust Group to Offer Financing Solutions for Personal Mobility Needs

SAN CARLOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / WHILL, Inc., a leader in personal mobility solutions, has announced a partnership with Mobility Trust Group, a national finance company specializing in accessibility equipment loans. This collaboration will make WHILL's mobility products accessible and affordable for more individuals living with mobility limitations.

Mobility Trust Group shares WHILL's mission to enhance the lives of people living with mobility challenges by providing simple and reliable solutions. By joining forces, the two companies can now offer affordable financing options tailored to the needs of WHILL's customers, reducing barriers to entry and promoting inclusion. As a leader in the mobility space, WHILL's cutting-edge products are renowned for their exceptional quality and life-changing solutions. The partnership marks the first time WHILL has offered this type of financing for their mobility products.

"At Mobility Trust Group, our singular mission is to address the unmet financial needs of people living with disabilities, recognizing this as a fundamental human right," said Craig Baker, CEO of Mobility Trust Group. "This mission aligns perfectly with WHILL's vision of 'Mobility for All,' where individuals with disabilities can access opportunities and live life to the fullest."

Mobility Trust Group works closely with each individual to understand their unique circumstances, ensuring they can afford the payments and prioritize this essential need within their household budget. Customers benefit from a streamlined process that includes fixed rates and terms, same-day approvals for qualifying applicants, and no credit minimum.

"At WHILL, we are dedicated to providing the most advanced and user-friendly mobility solutions to our customers," said Carl Crabill, Senior Vice President of Business Development at WHILL, Inc. "Our partnership with Mobility Trust Group makes our products more accessible, allowing more individuals to experience the freedom and independence they deserve."

Mobility Trust Group is a Certified B Corporation, dedicated to providing financial services to the physically disabled community. Mobility Trust Group's affiliate is an Emerging Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) designated by the U.S. Treasury's CDFI Fund. This status affirms its commitment to underserved members of the community. This helps reduce barriers to the cost of ownership for people living with disabilities, making products like WHILL mobility power chairs accessible to the people who need them most.

Interested customers can apply for financing directly through WHILL's website at https://whill.inc/us/financing.

About WHILL, Inc.

WHILL has given consumers worldwide a way to experience new ways to move and do the activities they love. Our innovative design combines state-of-the-art technology with an approachable and pleasing aesthetic, providing users with increased confidence and independence. In addition to our fleet of mobility devices, WHILL connects the world through its autonomous and on-site fleet mobility services by making public spaces like airports, hospitals, and convention centers more accessible. https://whill.inc

About Mobility Trust Group, LLC

Mobility Trust is a national lender, operating from offices in Richmond, VA, Providence RI, and West Palm Beach, FL. The company finances essential assistive technology products, accessible vehicles, and home modifications to support critical accessibility needs. The Mobility Trust Group works to create a more diverse, inclusive, and just society where everyone has the chance to access life and all that it offers. To learn more visit, www.mobilitytrust.com.

