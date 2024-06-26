Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2024) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC Pink: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce the addition of two new physicians to its roster of Healthcare professionals at Imagine Health Centres ("Imagine Health"). The addition of the two new physicians is expected to boost medical clinic annual revenue by approximately $450,000 and the gross margin by $130,000.

This addition underscores the Company's commitment to offering comprehensive healthcare solutions and improving patient outcomes. By strengthening its team with experienced physicians, Imagine Health is better positioned to meet the healthcare needs of the Alberta community.

"We are thrilled to welcome two new physicians to our team," said Charles Park, CEO of Datametrex. "Their diverse backgrounds and commitment to patient care align perfectly with our mission to provide high-quality healthcare services. We look forward to the positive impact they will make in their respective clinics and the communities they serve."

About Imagine Health

Imagine Health Centres is a multidisciplinary medical clinic with clinics located in Edmonton and Calgary that offers a comprehensive range of healthcare services under one roof. With a commitment to quality and accessibility, Imagine Health provides family medicine, pharmacy services, telehealth services, physiotherapy, registered massage therapy, chiropractic care, and specialized medical services, including Women's Health, dermatology, mental health support, weight management, allergist consultations, and much more. With a dedicated team of healthcare professionals, Imagine Health Centres is dedicated to meeting the diverse healthcare needs of the community.

To learn more, please visit: https://imaginehealthcentres.com/.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, and Mobile Gaming. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our YouTube channel and Company website.

For Additional Information

Charles Park, CFA

Chief Executive Officer & Director

cpark@datametrex.com

(416) 901-5611 x203

