Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2024) - Xybion Digital Inc. (TSXV: XYBN) (the "Company" or "Xybion") is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), effective at 12:01 a.m. (Vancouver time) on June 26, 2024.

The Arrangement was approved at the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of Xybion shareholders held on June 14, 2024 and by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on June 21, 2024.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding Class A subordinate voting shares (the "Subordinate Voting Shares") from the holders thereof for cash consideration of C$0.90 per Subordinate Voting Share. In connection with the completion of the Arrangement, the Subordinate Voting Shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange on or around June 27, 2024 and the Company will apply to cease being a reporting issuer in all jurisdictions in which it is currently reporting.

Further information regarding the Arrangement is set forth in the materials prepared by the Company in connection with the Meeting, which can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Xybion Digital Inc.

Xybion is a global SaaS company that helps enterprise life sciences organizations accelerate new drug development into approved medicines that may save lives and keep employees safe. We digitize drug research and development, laboratory testing, regulatory approvals, and pharmaceutical manufacturing on a single, unified cloud platform that is cost-effective, ready to deploy, and easy to use. Xybion has over 160 clients in 29 countries using its low-code software to accelerate timelines, improve compliance, expand capacity, minimize operating risks, and reduce expenses while keeping employees safe.

