Total of 53 samples taken with grades ranging from anomalous to 2,129 ppm Li.

Highest grade samples collected to date at McDermitt confirming strongly elevated Li grades within the system.

Project area is mostly covered by overburden allowing for shallowly concealed targets. Suggests the eastern margin of the caldera has been overlooked for lithium potential due to post-mineral cover.

Program has delineated a prospective area for further trenching and maiden drill program.

Project spans 6,508 acres of Bureau of Land Management claims with the majority of the claims unexplored for lithium potential.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2024) - US Critical Metals Corp. (CSE: USCM) (OTCQB: USCMF) (FSE: 0IU0) ("USCM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed further exploration activities at the McDermitt Project in Nevada (the "Project"). The Project is strategically located along the east margin of the McDermitt Caldera and approximately 19 kilometers from Lithium America's Thacker Pass Lithium Project, which is the largest known claystone lithium deposit(s) in the US with 3.7 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent reserves at 3,160 ppm lithium1. USCM holds an options agreement with Live Energy Minerals Corp. ("LIVE"), a public British Columbia company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), providing the Company with the option (the "Option") to acquire up to a 50% interest in the Project and a further option to acquire an additional 25% interest for an aggregate total of 75% interest in the Project. The figure below sets forth the location of the Project in relation to the Thacker Pass Lithium Project.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8837/214417_fd17c8abf42b9806_001full.jpg

Exploration Program Summary

The field work was designed to examine and sample in detail the historical trenching area where lithium-bearing decomposed rock material was reported in previously collected samples, and further investigate the presence of outcropping caldera lakebed sedimentary rocks within the confines of the claim block. This exploration program has significantly advanced each of these objectives by replicating previous samples of approximately 2,000ppm Li. The recent exploration work suggests that the eastern margin of the caldera has been overlooked for lithium potential due to post-mineral cover. Samples were collected from nearly all of the trenches that cover an area approximately 1.3 km north-south and 0.3 km east-west.

Detailed work within the historical trenching area where samples of lithium-bearing sandy material have been collected included reexamining the area where the initial samples were collected and undertaking trench dump sampling of nearly all of the trenches that exist in the area. During the Fall of 2023 and Spring of 2024, a total of 53 geochemical samples were collected from the trench area and surrounding areas.

Geochemistry/Sampling

USCM collected 53 samples at the historic trench area and the surrounding areas (two sampling campaigns during Fall of 2023 and Spring of 2024) where highly anomalous concentrations of lithium were previously reported in several samples. All of the samples comprise unconsolidated material, mostly of sand or silt-size, assumed to be colluvial and alluvial in origin with a possibility of being derived from decomposed rock of local origin (loess deposits).

Five samples out of the total 53 have shown elevated concentrations of lithium. These include sample 945910 at 2,054 ppm Li collected during the Fall 2023 exploration program, and samples collected from the current exploration including sample 945938 at 670 ppm Li, sample 945939 at 2,129 ppm Li, sample 945940 at 418 ppm Li, and sample 945941 at 754 ppm Li. The highest lithium concentrations observed were from samples 945910 and 945939 which were collected from a single ridgeline, between two trenches, that is covered by a sandy material that hosts the lithium mineralization.

The map below provides sample locations and corresponding lithium values of samples collected during the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 field campaigns.

Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8837/214417_fd17c8abf42b9806_002full.jpg

Management Commentary

Mr. Darren Collins, CEO and Director of USCM, comments: "Despite market headwinds in the critical minerals sector, we continue to see value within our portfolio of assets and will seek to further advance our projects to drill ready. These exploration results demonstrate what we believe is overlooked potential and we now have a clear path forward for the claims, which includes a focused drill program to test the area of the Project where historic trenching exists. We also now turn our attention to our Long Canyon Uranium and Vanadium Project in Idaho, where our team will be in the field completing additional exploration work in the coming weeks."

Project Overview

The Project spans 6,508 acres of BLM claims and is located within the McDermitt Caldera, an extinct 40x30 km super-volcano formed approximately 16.3 million years ago (Ma) as part of a hotspot currently underneath the Yellowstone Plateau. Following an initial eruption and concurrent collapse of the McDermitt Caldera, a large lake formed in the caldera basin. This lake water was extremely enriched in lithium and resulted in the accumulation of lithium-rich clays.

Late volcanic activity uplifted the caldera, draining the lake and bringing the lithium-rich moat sediments to the surface resulting in the near-surface lithium present on the Project. The McDermitt Caldera is potentially one of the largest sources of lithium clays in the world and hosts some of the largest lithium deposits in the USA including the Thacker Pass project in the southern portion of the caldera.

LIVE completed a Technical Report in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, on the Project entitled "43-101 Technical Report on McDermitt Lithium East Property" with an effective date of December 16, 2022" (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

QP Statement

Robert J. Johansing, BSc (geology), MSc (economic geology), who is a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (the "QP"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Robert J. Johansing is a consultant for the Company.

QA/QC

All samples were delivered to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) of Sparks, Nevada. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Lithium was determined by a 4 acid + Boric acid digestion and analyses by ICP-OES+MS. Lithium standards, along with blanks and duplicates, were inserted into the sample chain by AAL Standard sample 'chain of custody' procedures were employed during field work until delivery to the analytical facility.

About US Critical Metals Corp.

USCM is focused on mining projects that will further secure the US supply of critical metals and rare earth elements, which are essential to fueling the new age economy. Pursuant to option agreements with private Canadian and American companies, USCM's assets consist of three agreements, each providing USCM with the right to acquire interests in four discovery focused projects in the US. These projects include the Clayton Ridge Lithium Property located in Nevada, the Haynes Cobalt Property located in Idaho, the Sheep Creek located in Montana, and Lemhi Pass located in Idaho. A significant percentage of the world's critical metal and rare earth supply comes from nations with interests that are contrary to those of the US. USCM intends to explore and develop critical metals and rare earth assets with near- and long-term strategic value to the advancement of US interests.

