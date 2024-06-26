Laguna Niguel, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2024) - Cartel Blue, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRTL), the pioneering brand renowned for its commitment to sustainable hemp and CBD products, proudly announces its updated 0.3% THC product line in light of the Trump Administration's 2018 Farm Bill legislation.

In a landmark move, President Trump signed the 2018 farm bill into law, officially legalizing industrial hemp after decades of all hemp crops being ensnared in broader cannabis prohibition legislation. This significant development allows thousands of farmers to cultivate hemp, creating numerous job opportunities in the process. Cartel Blue's CEO, Philip Moreb, a respected figure in the hemp industry, hailed the bill as a positive step forward for American farmers.

Among the key provisions of the bill is the inclusion of hemp under the federal crop insurance act, ensuring that hemp farmers are covered by insurance in the event of unforeseen circumstances. This move has paved the way for Fortune 500 companies to enter the market, with many now offering hemp-based cosmetic products at major retailers like CVS and Walgreens, manufactured by reputable brands such as Charlotte's Web and Mother Nature.

Cartel Blue takes pride in providing transparency to consumers regarding the products they use, emphasizing the importance of Certificates of Analysis (COA) and accurate milligram representation. Their products undergo rigorous safety checks, including child-proof packaging, official lab testing, and QR codes for easy compliance verification.

The company's diverse product line, ranging from hemp cigars to distillate oils and edibles, has been well-received at national concert venues such as Coachella and Stagecoach.

https://cartelscigars.com/events/

This summer, Cartel Blue products will be available to the public through the Company's website and other e-commerce platforms.

In line with federal regulations mandating a maximum THC content of 0.3%, Cartel Blue continues to innovate in the hemp apparel sector, offering a catalog of stylish yet casual clothing made from their tested hemp crop. The company's commitment to quality is evident in the use of double-ply hemp fabric, known for its softness comparable to cashmere and exceptional durability.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/cartel-blue-inc-announces-multi-100000971.html

As Cartel Blue prepares to launch its catalog, consumers can expect a blend of fashion-forward designs and sustainable materials that reflect the brand's dedication to excellence in the hemp industry. The catalog will be sold and distributed through the global distributor Distributol, Cartel Blue's sister company, at Distributol.gov.

For more information on upcoming events, please visit www.cartelscigars.com/events or contact

About Cartel Blue, Inc.

Cartel Blue, Inc. is a leader in the hemp industry, manufacturing a wide range of premium hemp products, including cigars, apparel, and CBD consumables. Established as the first hemp apparel company listed on the Major Marijuana | Hemp Stock Index, the company is dedicated to advancing the market through quality, innovation, and global expansion. Their ticker symbol is CRTL.

