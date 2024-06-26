Labguru (BioData) Announces New Distribution Partnership of its Electronic Lab Notebook Module to Help Streamline Life Sciences Research

New distribution agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific allows Thermo Fisher to offer Labguru's cutting-edge Electronic Lab Notebook module together with Thermo Fisher's renowned suite of Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) and lab operations software solutions, amplifying Labguru's ELN capabilities.

BOSTON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labguru (BioData) announces an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to enable the distribution of its state-of-the-art Labguru Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) module alongside Thermo Fisher's suite of Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) and lab operations software solutions.

With these complementary products, Thermo Fisher customers will address research management needs through enhanced digital lab connectivity, improving cross-functional collaboration and benefiting from a digitally enabled pathway to research-based innovation.

Thermo Fisher opted to provide the Labguru ELN module to customers after utilizing the powerful solution in its own internal labs.

Thermo Fisher provides an extensive array of capabilities, including innovative laboratory instruments, reagents and consumables offered through a scaled e-commerce platform, clinical research services, bioproduction solutions, and pharmaceutical manufacturing services across all modalities.

The incorporation of the Labguru ELN module into the Thermo Fisher ecosystem delivers a comprehensive Electronic Lab Notebook enabling seamless data exchange, traceability, streamlined workflows, collaboration capabilities, comprehensive data analysis, and easier regulatory compliance.

Labguru, the all-encompassing cloud-based lab data management solution, is designed to streamline scientific research. With features including a robust ELN, state-of-the-art workflow automation and more, Labguru offers scientists a powerful arsenal to enhance their research. Additionally, Labguru provides advanced data-depth capabilities, such as AI and ML, positioning it at the forefront of digital transformation for the life-sciences industry.

"We are elated to embark on this journey with Thermo Fisher Scientific," said Ariel Yarnitsky, CEO, Labguru. "This partnership showcases our shared vision to empower researchers and scientists with the most advanced tools and solutions to streamline their workflows while enhancing the quality of their work. Thermo Fisher's collaboration with Labguru marks an important milestone, bringing our digital offerings together to set a new standard for research and scientist support."

"Scientists today are taking on global, collaborative research projects, and as a result, are in pursuit of more sophisticated yet streamlined information management systems," said Richard Milne, VP and General Manager, Digital Science, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "At Thermo Fisher, we're similarly focused on the future of data management and ensuring our digital ecosystem meets these expanding data optimization needs. We look forward to working with Labguru to offer a streamlined and scalable approach to data management."

About Labguru

Labguru, the flagship product of BioData, recently acquired by Battery Ventures, is a trusted provider serving more than 750 global customers, including national research institutes, academia, global pharma, and innovative startups worldwide. Scientists utilize Labguru to plan, document, track, streamline, automate, and share their research and production. Labguru is a secure, cloud-based data management platform offering a comprehensive solution for life science research and industry. It encompasses an Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), LIMS, and an informatics platform, along with molecular biology and chemistry tools to facilitate lab automation. Customizable experiment templates, protocol integration, SOPs, and other advanced features enhance data quality, streamline workflows, and reduce costs. Labguru is accessible on desktops and mobile devices via the cloud. For more information, visit www.labguru.com .

