The 1 MWp pre-commercial demonstrator from the French company SolarinBlue will be deployed off the coast of Sète, 2 kilometers from the Mediterranean coast, and will supply the infrastructure of the port of Sète-Frontignan. The floats are designed to withstand waves of more than 10 meters and winds of 200 km/h. From pv magazine France SolarinBlue, which develops offshore photovoltaic solar parks for difficult conditions (waves of more than 10 meters, winds of 200 km/h), has obtained €6 million in funding for its 1 MWp offshore PV plant as part of the France 2030 program. The 1 MWp Méga Sète pre-commercial ...

