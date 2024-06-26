New Eaton solar projects in the U.S., China and France among a fleet of renewable deployments helping the company reduce its carbon footprint

Eaton's Chief Sustainability Officer Harold Jones to deliver keynote focused on successful steps to decarbonization at Reuters Global Energy Transition 2024

Intelligent power management company Eaton is adding multiple clean energy projects to its global operations, accelerating progress on the company's goals to reduce carbon emissions by 50% and achieve carbon neutral operations by 2030. New solar deployments will help power innovation and manufacturing, substantially reducing Eaton's carbon footprint and energy costs.

"Now is the time to act boldly on sustainability. At Eaton, we're tackling the energy transition from all angles and working with our customers to do the same," said Harold Jones, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president, Eaton Business System, Eaton. "Our latest clean energy projects will help us accelerate our decarbonization goals while improving operational efficiency and costs. This is just the beginning and there will be many more renewable projects to come."

Eaton's latest clean energy investments are part of the company's broad initiative targeting a 50% reduction in carbon emissions across its operations by 2030. Harold Jones will deliver a keynote address focused on how the company is accelerating progress on the energy transition and decarbonization across its operations and for customers during the Reuters Energy Transition 2024 event in New York City on June 27.

Eaton's latest clean energy projects will add to the company's onsite renewable energy deployments powering its operations, already reducing emissions more than 20,000 metric tons annually, and include:

Clean energy microgrid project in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico that will add solar and storage to reduce carbon footprint and boost energy resilience powering manufacturing

Solar PV installation in China is helping sustainably power Eaton operations in Jining was completed in 2024

Solar carports at various sites in France to adhere to upcoming regulatory mandates

Eaton has deployed multiple solar projects across its global operations since 2009, helping power innovation, manufacturing and industry education. This includes Eaton's first-of-its-kind clean energy project in Arecibo, Puerto Rico completed earlier this year.

Eaton has taken an Everything is a Grid approach to the energy transition that enables flexible energy systems and reflects that there is no one-size fits all strategy to decarbonization. Learn more about how Eaton is simplifying a safe energy transition.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

