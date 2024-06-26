Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2024) - Nova Lithium Corp. (CSE: NVLI) (OTC Pink: NVLIF) (FSE: YQ1) (WKN: A3DMP6) ("Nova" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dal Brynelsen, a distinguished figure in the mining industry, to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Brynelsen, a UBC Economics graduate of 1973, brings over 40 years of experience in the resource industry, with a track record of discovering, developing and operating several underground gold mines. From 1970 to 1985, he made his mark as a successful property developer.

He has held leadership roles as President of Vangold Resources and Vanoil Resources, where he developed gas fields in California and heavy oil fields in Alberta. His global footprint includes the discovery and development of two underground gold mines in Rossland, BC, and leading major exploration projects in Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Armenia, Papua New Guinea and China.

Mr. Brynelsen is a Founding Director of Griffin Mining Limited (AIM: GFM) , an AIM-listed mining company on the London Stock Exchange. He continues to serve as a director of Hebei Hua Ao Mining Company, the operating arm of the Cainiaying Mine, one of the largest zinc/lead/gold mines in China, employing 1,500 contractors and employees and mining 1.5 million tonnes per year.

Hailing from one of Canada's pioneer mining families associated with Noranda, Bell Mine, Kennedy Lake, Brynor Mines, Cassino Silver and Brenda Mines, Mr. Brynelsen brings extensive experience within Canada's mineral exploration landscape to the Company.

Malcolm Bell, Nova's CEO, expressed his excitement, "We are thrilled to welcome Dal to our Board of Directors. His vast experience and knowledge of the mining industry will be invaluable to us as we work to advance the mineral-rich Lara VMS deposit."

In connection with Mr. Brynelsen's appointment, the Company granted an aggregate of 750,000 incentive stock options to certain directors and officers, each of which vests immediately, is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.16 per share for a period of five years, and is governed by the terms of Nova's stock option plan.

About Nova Lithium Corp.

Nova Lithium Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on pursuing projects with a significant discovery and a viable pathway to potential development. The Company intends to focus its near-term efforts on the Lara Project on Vancouver Island and the expansion of known high-grade zones within the already defined mineralized structures.

Additionally, Nova currently owns a 100% interest in 190 mineral claims located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

For more information, visit www.novalithiumcorp.com.

