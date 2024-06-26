Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Lipidor AB is removed

On December 19, 2022, the shares in Lipidor AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. On April 10, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release with information that it had resolved to carry out a rights issue of units of approximately MSEK 58, subject to approval by a general meeting of shareholders. The Company also informed that upon full exercise of the maximum number of warrants in the rights issue, the Company may receive an additional maximum of approximately MSEK 29. On April 10, 2024, the Company disclosed a notice to an extraordinary general meeting to, inter alia, approve the board of directors' proposal for the aforementioned rights issue of units. On May 21, 2024, the Company disclosed the bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting, which had, inter alia, resolved to approve the board of directors' proposal. On June 13, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release with information about the final outcome of the rights issue. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares (LIPI, ISIN code SE0012558617, order book ID 180863) in Lipidor AB shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB