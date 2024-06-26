Fetcherr Lands $90M in Series B Round, Fuels Future Growth

Funds to drive rapid scaling, new client onboarding, and technology advancements

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Fetcherr, the tech startup that developed the first generative AI pricing, inventory and publishing engine, today announces the closing of its Series B round totaling $90m. The round was led by Battery Ventures with participation from all existing investors. Marking a significant milestone for Fetcherr, the Series B funding round represents a powerful validation of the company's vision to revolutionize the travel industry and introduce cutting-edge solutions in airfare pricing and beyond.

"We are thrilled to welcome Battery Ventures as our strategic partner, a collaboration that underscores our shared commitment to innovation and growth. Battery has a deep and strong track record of bringing transformative technologies to the airline industry and we look forward to propelling Fetcherr into an exciting new chapter together," remarked Roy Cohen, CEO and co-founder of Fetcherr.

With rapid acceleration across the aviation industry, Fetcherr has established itself as a major revenue lifter with its game-changing Large Market Model (LMM) and generative products including the Generative Pricing Engine (GPE) and Generative Inventory Engine (GIE). As the industry's first AI-driven market engine, Fetcherr's technology understands market dynamics, precisely forecasts demand and market trends, and generates the best market moves based on the predicted actions of all market variables. The technology enables uniquely granular high-frequency pricing, inventory management and direct publishing capabilities in one complete system that fully automates processes - from pricing to publishing - to optimize operations, streamline workflows by directly publishing fares to the airline's website in real-time, and support revenue generation.

Fetcherr can implement its GPE to output a recommended price at the time a search query is made, achieving real-time pricing - a turnkey technology milestone and a highly coveted capability in the airline industry.Airlines using Fetcherr's AI products can make automated, data-driven micro and macro decisions backed by multi-dimensional insights of the global market and economy.

"Fetcherr continues to innovate and expand its product portfolio to address the longstanding pain points the airline industry has struggled with for years," said Ziv Gafni, President and General Manager of New Markets at Fetcherr. "We look forward to leveraging our AI-driven market engine to onboard new clients and scale into new verticals, enabling real-time, data-driven decision-making and optimizing revenue generation for our partners."

The Series B investment will further fuel Fetcherr's rapid growth and enable the manpower needed to sign and onboard its rapidly growing pipeline. Most recently, Fetcherr announced partnerships with Viva Aerobus and WestJet, which joined existing partners like Virgin Atlantic, Royal Air Maroc and Azul Airlines. On the heels of Fetcherr's airline success, the company will broaden the reach of its LMM, GPE and GIE capabilities into other legacy markets in 2025.

"Our previous investments in ITA Software and Sabre gave us a front-row seat to revolutionary change in the airline industry, so we were blown away by the innovation we saw from the Fetcher team," said Scott Tobin, senior partner at Battery Ventures who will join the Fetcherr board. "This team is maniacally focused on execution and bringing bottom line results to their customers, and we couldn't be more pleased to be a part of this story."

"Fetcherr is one of those companies we rarely see - the team managed to make an impact on a very large, traditional market that is difficult to break into," added Lior Mallul, vice president at Battery Ventures. "We have long explored verticals where AI can enhance and drive business decision-making - Fetcherr drives both revenue uplift and optimization for the company's airline partners."

For more information about Fetcherr, please visit www.fetcherr.io.

###

About Fetcherr

Fetcherr is an Algo based company that engineered a unique agnostic AI-driven market engine. This advanced LMM (Large Market Model) understands the market dynamics and precisely forecasts demand and market trends, enhancing performance and enabling real-time business decision-making. Founded in 2019 by experts in deep learning, Algo-trading, e-commerce and digitization of legacy architecture, Fetcherr aims to disrupt traditional, rule-based (legacy) revenue systems through deep learning methodologies, beginning with the airline industry. For more information, please visit www.fetcherr.io.

Press Contacts

Carinna Gano

fetcherr@5wpr.com

+1 (732) 331-9036

Megan O'Leary: Battery Ventures

moleary@battery.com

+1 (415) 426-5912

SOURCE: Fetcherr

View the original press release on accesswire.com