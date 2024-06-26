The Wasatch Group: American Citizen Dell Loy Hansen Honored as Ukraine's Philanthropist of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / For the first time, an American citizen has been awarded the prestigious Philanthropist of the Year award for Ukraine. Dell Loy Hansen, founder of the Wasatch Group of Companies, has been recognized for his exceptional dedication and unwavering commitment to alleviating suffering and inspiring hope among the Ukrainian people since the start of the war.

Over the past several years, Hansen's organization, Hansen Ukrainian Mission, has been instrumental in transformative efforts that have included housing over 6,000 internally displaced Ukrainians, feeding tens of thousands, and providing employment opportunities to those impacted by war. These initiatives have left a lasting and inspiring impact on Ukraine and its citizens. Hansen's work has not only addressed immediate needs but has also laid the foundation for long-term change, providing stability and a brighter future for countless individuals.

Hansen's commitment to Ukraine extends into the future, with a continued focus on addressing critical needs in education, housing, medical assistance, and more to ensure enduring change. This recognition, bestowed by the Ukrainian people and leaders, highlights Hansen's profound influence and was awarded from a competitive selection of thousands of nominations this year.

Through his initiatives, Hansen has demonstrated the profound difference one person can make. His unwavering support continues to be a beacon of hope and resilience for Ukraine and its people, solidifying his legacy as a true humanitarian and visionary.

About Dell Loy Hansen

Dell Loy Hansen is a renowned business and philanthropic leader who has dedicated his life to making a significant impact on communities both locally and globally. He founded the Wasatch Group, a conglomerate of industry-leading companies in Real Estate Development, Multifamily and Commercial Management, Venture, Medical and more. His foundation, The Dell Loy Hansen Family Foundation, has contributed hundreds of millions of dollars to various causes, including arts and culture, education, community support, and environmental conservation. Hansen's work in Ukraine exemplifies his commitment to improving lives and fostering hope in times of need.

About Hansen Ukrainian Mission

Hansen Ukrainian Mission is committed to serving the Ukrainian Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who have lost everything to Russia's invasion and war. We have a goal to reignite hope and dignity by rebuilding communities. Our foundation aims to be a catalyst for the development of local infrastructures and economies. Learn more at HUM.GIVING

