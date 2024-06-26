Patrick Roberge Productions as Official Producer

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2024) - The Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, will be spectacular, empowering and affordable. The family-friendly celebrations will honour the power of sport in the recovery journey of international wounded, injured and sick Veterans and active service members. Patrick Roberge Productions (PRP), Canada's premiere ceremonies production team, will create the marquee events hosted in two of the country's most iconic event venues - BC Place and Rogers Arena - with an invitation to support and experience the unconquerable human spirit and the power of the Invictus Games.

Preregistration for ticket sales is open now: https://invictusgames2025.ca/ceremonies-tickets/

Vancouver's own PRP was selected to kick off and wrap up the nine days of life-changing summer and winter adaptive sports competition, based on their proven track record of creating engaging, emotive events that capture the hearts of spectators and competitors alike. Their impressive ceremonies and events portfolio includes the Vancouver 2010 Paralympic Winter Games at BC Place, seven Canada Games, 13 Grey Cup Games, 2023 North American Indigenous Games, FIFA Women's World Cup 2015 and the Invictus Games Toronto 2017.

B.C. Pavilion Corporation (PavCo), owned by the Government of BC, and Canucks Sports and Entertainment (CSE) have partnered with Games organizers on venue usage, complete with state-of-the-art production opportunities, easy access, major-event spectator capacity and elevated spectator services. The Opening Ceremony at BC Place is planned with a family-friendly start time of 1:00 p.m. PST on Saturday, February 8th, and the Closing Ceremony at Rogers Arena is planned to start at 7:00 p.m. PST on Sunday, February 16th.

"Inspired by the courageous spirit of the Invictus family -- wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans and their family and friends -- we want to touch the heart of everyone in the Ceremonies venues and watching on broadcast," said Scott Moore, CEO, the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. "With our world class production team of PRP and venue partners PavCo and CSE onboard, we're set on delivering the best Invictus Games start and finish ever. With the invaluable support of our Founding Partners - the Government of Canada, the Province of British Columbia, and True Patriot Love Foundation - we're well positioned for success. So mark your calendar for these not-to-be-missed events and as planning progresses, we'll be sharing details on ticketing, broadcast, international performing artists and more."

PavCo has worked closely with the Organizing Committee on strategic planning and has opened its doors to its world-class venues, offering the Vancouver Convention Centre as a distinguished host venue and BC Place as the grand stage for the Opening Ceremony.

CSE has also worked closely with the Organizing Committee since the bid phase, working collaboratively on strategic planning, generously donating the rental of Rogers Arena as a Ceremony venue, and helping to raise awareness and drive excitement within the communities of Vancouver and Whistler.

On the strength of the invitation to their home from the Four Host First Nations - Lil'wat7úl (Líl'wat), xʷməθkʷəy'əm (Musqueam), Skwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh), the 2025 Invictus Games were awarded to Vancouver and Whistler. The Four Host First Nations will be integral to every aspect of the Ceremonies, including honouring their traditions by officially naming the events "Opening Ceremony: Welcome" and "Closing Ceremony: Celebration".

The Ceremonies are being planned to ensure affordability through both family-friendly event timing, ticket pricing and availability. More details including ticketing information, talent lineup and broadcast information will be released in the coming months at invictusgames2025.ca . Sign up to be in the know.

Please see attached quotes page below.

About Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, is an international adaptive sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. Taking place from February 8th - 16th 2025, the seventh Invictus Games will bring together up to 550 competitors from up to 25 nations to British Columbia, Canada. Through the power of sport, the Games will inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country.

As the first-ever Winter hybrid Games in Invictus Games history, the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will see competitors given the opportunity to participate in both winter and core adaptive sports. These Games will feature new winter adaptive sports including: Alpine Skiing & Snowboarding, Biathlon, Nordic Skiing, Skeleton, and Wheelchair Curling, in addition to the core adaptive sports of Indoor Rowing, Sitting Volleyball, Swimming, Wheelchair Basketball and Wheelchair Rugby.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the Lil'wat7úl (Líl'wat), xʷməθkʷəy'əm (Musqueam), Skwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. The organizing committee is committed to collaborating with the Four Host First Nations, addressing Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action, and respecting Indigenous protocols in all aspects of the Games.

True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia are the Founding Partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. For a full list of Invictus Games partners and for more information, visit invictusgames2025.ca.

Quotes:

Four Host First Nations:

"In Indigenous cultures, someone invited into our home is made to feel welcome, warm, comfortable and at ease. Indigenous communities break bread with guests so that no one goes hungry and that their minds are clear. We cherish and maintain new friendships. In this tradition, we'll start with the warmest welcome and end with a celebration that shows how the Games' is a step on the journey of shared recovery and relationships built within the Invictus community and with the Four Host First Nations."

-Chief Dean Nelson, Lilwat7úl (Líl'wat), Chief Wayne Sparrow, xʷməθkʷəy'əm (Musqueam), Sxwíxwtn Wilson Williams, Skwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and Chief Jennifer Thomas, səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh)

Government:

The Government of Canada:

"In 2025, we will provide a warm Canadian welcome to Invictus Athletes from around the world, their friends, families and spectators to celebrate the spirit of the global Veteran community. I look forward to seeing Team Canada and all Veterans as they proudly walk shoulder-to-shoulder at the opening ceremonies in British Columbia."

-The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"We're excited to welcome the Veterans and injured active-duty members competing in 2025 to Vancouver and Whistler! This is another milestone of their journey. The Invictus Games allows the story of their resilience to be told on their terms. Canada is proud to be a part of this mission."

-The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity

The Province of British Columbia:

"We are thrilled to be hosting Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 and look forward to welcoming participants, friends, family and spectators at our iconic BC Place Stadium for the opening ceremony. Visitors and the community will come together to witness the power of sport. The ceremony promises to be moving and inspiring and showcase the resilience of the human spirit."

-The Honourable Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport

Partners:

B.C. Pavilion Corporation:

"PavCo is honoured to have BC Place included in our partnership with the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, as host to the Opening Ceremony. With the Vancouver Convention Centre serving as a host venue, we are proud to expand on our long-standing commitment to the Invictus Games. This partnership holds immense meaning for us and reflects our commitment to inclusivity, accessibility, courage and resilience, values that resonate deeply within our organization."

-Ken Cretney, CEO

Canucks Sports and Entertainment:

"Canucks Sports and Entertainment is proud to be an integral partner of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. Having been involved from the bid phase of the Games, we are looking forward to continuing to provide strategic support and advice. We're delighted to deepen our commitment to the Games through our donation of the rental of Rogers Arena for the Games' Closing Ceremony to ensure maximum impact and treasured lasting memories for all."

-Michael Doyle, President of Business Operations

Participants:

"It's hard to describe the feeling of coming into a stadium of cheering spectators, family and friends. It was one of the greatest honors of my life to co-captain Team Canada at the 2023 Invictus Games and to represent Canada in that stadium and on the field of play with my teammates. We all shared a common bond beyond our pride in wearing the Maple Leaf; we were united in finding a new life path, passion and renewed purpose through sport, camaraderie and competition. For Team Canada and all teams competing at the Invictus Games in 2025, walking into and being celebrated in BC Place and Rogers Arena will be an absolutely unforgettable experience to kick off and close the Games."

-Alaina Mundy, Team Canada co-Captain, Dusseldorf 2023 and Board Member, Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

Producer:

Patrick Roberge Productions:

"All of us at PRP are incredibly honoured to bring the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 to life in two spectacular ceremonies. An enthusiastic cast of performers, Indigenous artists, celebrities, dignitaries, headline music stars and special guests will fill BC Place and Rogers Arena, as we come together in a journey of healing through sport."

-Ceremony Producer, Patrick Roberge, President and Creative Director

