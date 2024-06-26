A Parent Media Co. Inc.: A Decade of Safe Entertainment: Kidoodle.TV Celebrates 10 Years of Family-Friendly Streaming

Kidoodle.TV®, the Safe Streaming service, marks 10 years in the market

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), the owner of the Safe Streaming service Kidoodle.TV®, is celebrating a landmark achievement for its flagship service. 2024 commemorates Kidoodle.TV's 10th year of bringing joy, education, and entertainment into millions of homes worldwide.









Since its inception in 2014, the service has grown to house a treasure trove of content, now boasting over 45,000 videos of exceptional programming designed to enrich and engage young minds.

"Over the last 10 years, we have shown content owners new opportunities for monetization and safe ways to reach families globally," stated Chief Content Officer, Brenda Bisner. "The growth in our content offering has been steady as we consistently add some of the biggest brands in the world alongside great up-and-coming talent."

Kidoodle.TV has garnered numerous accolades and awards, including certifications from the kidSAFE® Seal Program, Mom's Choice Award, Best Mobile App Award, and this year was named a Webby Honoree in the Kids & Family Apps category.

Recent success and growth have translated into an impressive portfolio of social impact initiatives with over 300,000 meals donated in key communities, over $1 million put towards supporting education, and a commitment to granting weekly wishes with Make-A-Wish Metro New York just to name a few.

Reflecting on the past 10 years, President and CEO Neil Gruninger shared, "The Kidoodle.TV service started with a personal mission built around children and families needing a safe place to see great content, and as online streaming was just taking flight, we jumped in headlong to deliver on that mission."

Kidoodle.TV was APMC's first streaming service and ultimately paved the way for additional streaming and ad-tech services, including Glitch+, the official Dude Perfect Streaming Service, and Safe Exchange, and starting this summer will power the new VIDAA Kids app on VIDAA-powered TVs.

Gruninger added, "It's been a privilege to witness the growth of Kidoodle.TV and to see the positive impact it has had on families. This anniversary is not just a celebration of our service but a heartfelt thank-you to every family who has invited us into their homes. We're excited to continue to innovate, entertain, and give back to our community."

As the service moves into its next decade, viewers can look forward to even more quality entertainment designed to celebrate the joys of family. Further details on anniversary celebrations and the continued new releases can be found at www.kidoodle.tv.

ABOUT APMC and Kidoodle.TV®

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+, and Safe Exchange. Kidoodle.TV is a Safe Streaming service committed to providing children with a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind, with every show* vetted by caring people who are committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices, including Miko 3. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more.

*Content availability varies by location.

