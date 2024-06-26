Pebble Beach Company Partners with Ship Sticks for Seamless Golf Travel

Pebble Beach Company ("PBC") announced a partnership with Ship Sticks, a premier golf club shipping provider helping golfers seamlessly transport their equipment to the destination of choice. As the Official Golf Club and Luggage Shipping Partner of Pebble Beach Resorts, this collaboration enhances the guest experience by providing a convenient and reliable solution for shipping golf clubs and luggage directly to and from North America's No. 1 Golf Resort.

Guests can now enjoy the convenience of shipping their golf clubs and luggage ahead of their arrival, eliminating the stress of traveling with bulky equipment. This service guarantees that their belongings will be treated with care and attention to detail from the time they leave home to when they arrive at the first tee. Ship Sticks also offers the option to ship items back home after their vacation, providing a seamless end-to-end travel solution.

"Pebble Beach Resorts has always been committed to offering unparalleled service and unique experiences, making this partnership with Ship Sticks a natural fit for our guests," said David Stivers, CEO of Pebble Beach Company. "With Ship Sticks, our visitors can now travel effortlessly, knowing their golf clubs and luggage will be waiting for them upon arrival, allowing their focus to remain solely on enjoying our world-class facilities and premier golf courses."

Ship Sticks, founded in 2011, has transformed the golf travel industry by offering hassle-free and cost-effective shipping services. Their dedication to customer satisfaction and reliability complements Pebble Beach Resorts' mission of excellence.

"I could not think of a better destination to showcase how we are redefining the travel experience for golfers," said Jonathan Marsico, Ship Sticks' CEO and co-founder. "At Pebble Beach, the guest experience is truly exceptional. By providing easy and reliable options for guests to ship their clubs and luggage in and out, we can offer that experience even before you set foot on the property."

For more information, visit www.shipsticks.com and www.pebblebeach.com.

About Pebble Beach Resorts

Pebble Beach Company, headquartered in Pebble Beach, Calif., owns and operates the world-famous Pebble Beach Resorts®, including The Lodge at Pebble Beach, The Inn at Spanish Bay, and Casa Palmero®. The company also operates five renowned golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links®, Spyglass Hill® Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay, Del Monte Golf Course, and The Hay. Its other famed properties include scenic 17-Mile Drive®, The Spa at Pebble Beach and Pebble Beach Golf Academy. It annually hosts premier events such as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance®, Pebble Beach Food & Wine, TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational, and the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee. Future site of the 2027, 2032, 2038, and 2044 U.S. Open Championships and the 2035, 2040 and 2048 U.S. Women's Opens, Pebble Beach Golf Links® has hosted six U.S. Opens, five U.S. Amateurs, one PGA Championship, one U.S. Women's Open and numerous other tournaments. For reservations or more information, please call 800-654-9300 or visit pebblebeach.com.

About Ship Sticks

Founded in 2011, Ship Sticks is the world's premier white-glove golf club shipping service. Trusted by more than 3,500 world-class golf facilities, Ship Sticks has assisted customers in shipping their gear over 1 billion miles worldwide. The service provides an affordable, on-time, door-to-door shipping service designed to eliminate the need to carry, check, and claim baggage at the airport. The hassle-free service will pick up your golf clubs and luggage directly from your home, office, country club, or resort and deliver them to your destination. As a company created by golfers, for golfers, Ship Sticks makes traveling with golf clubs and luggage safe and reliable with unmatched convenience. For more information, visit www.shipsticks.com.

