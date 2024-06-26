MDaudit's SmartScan.ai and Insights.ai Revenue Integrity Tools Earn Top Honors in Golden Bridge Awards for Healthcare AI and Technology Innovation

The company's best-in-class continuous risk monitoring platform for revenue cycle management (RCM) also earned a spot on The SaaS Awards "Best SaaS Product for Healthcare" shortlist.

MDaudit , an award-winning cloud-based continuous risk monitoring platform for RCM that enables the nation's premier healthcare organizations to minimize billing risks and maximize revenues, announced today that its Insights.ai and SmartScan.ai solutions received two 2024 Golden Bridge Awards for artificial intelligence (AI) and health IT innovation. The MDaudit billing compliance and revenue integrity platform was also shortlisted in the 2024 SaaS Awards program.

The generative AI-powered revenue integrity tools received a Gold Globee® in the AI in Healthcare Innovation category and a Silver Globee in the Healthcare Technology Solution category of the 2024 Golden Bridge Awards.

Integrated into MDaudit's External Audit Workflow, SmartScan.ai automates and accelerates management of external payer audits. It allows users to upload request letters from multiple payers in different formats, which are then automatically processed for workflow activities. It eliminates the tedious manual work of reviewing hundreds of payer letters every week, expediting the overall audit resolution and accelerating revenue retention with fewer resources. MDaudit has enabled organizations to retain tens of millions of dollars in revenue over the last 12 months.

Insights.ai, part of MDaudit's Internal Audit Workflows, makes it fast and easy to access the deep insights needed to drive strategic decision-making. Whether it's information about at-risk facilities, providers or coders, or which DRG had the highest number of denials for medical necessity in a specific timeframe, Insights.ai democratizes insights across all levels of a healthcare organization - from billing compliance auditors, revenue cycle analysts, operational leadership and to the C-suite - by responding to questions posed in natural language with precisely the insights being sought. Insights are then tightly integrated with actionable workflows to drive outcomes.

"AI needs to be more augmented versus autonomous in healthcare. SmartScan.ai and Insights.ai represent MDaudit's commitment to leveraging the transformative power of AI to deliver innovative revenue integrity solutions that keep humans at the forefront of decision-making while driving sustainable change - tools that allow healthcare organizations to retain their hard-earned revenue and reduce compliance risks with data-driven decision-making and automation," said Ritesh Ramesh, CEO of MDaudit. "We are honored to have our efforts and innovation recognized by such a prestigious award program."

The Golden Bridge Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and innovations across various industries worldwide. Entries for the 2024 award program were received from organizations worldwide that reflect the diverse and dynamic nature of today's global business. Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts and represent a range of sectors, including technology, healthcare, and finance.

In congratulating MDaudit and other Golden Bridge winners for their "remarkable innovations and outstanding business achievements," San Madan, President of Globee Awards, applauded their "dedication to excellence and groundbreaking contributions [that] are setting new standards and inspiring others across the globe."

MDaudit was also among the companies included on The SaaS Awards shortlist in the Best SaaS Product for Healthcare category. The awards program, which celebrates the best and brightest in software and SaaS, is open to organizations worldwide and is the largest and most prominent recognition platform of its kind. Finalists will be announced in August and winners in September.

About MDaudit

MDaudit is a leading healthcare technology provider that partners with the nation's premier healthcare systems to reduce compliance risk, improve efficiency, retain revenue, and enhance communication between cross-functional teams. Bringing solutions to an industry in transformation, MDaudit enables organizations to minimize billing risks and maximize revenue with an AI-powered, integrated, cloud-based platform that leverages the power of collaboration between people and sophisticated technology to keep humans at the forefront of decision-making while driving sustainable change. To learn more, visit www.mdaudit.com/.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Driskell | Email

SOURCE: MDaudit

View the original press release on accesswire.com