Mittwoch, 26.06.2024
Der Schlüssel zur Technologie der Zukunft und Ihre einmalige MEGA-Investment-Chance!
WKN: A1JW8S | ISIN: US45672H1041 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
INFOBLOX INC Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESSWIRE
26.06.2024 15:14 Uhr
HexaBuild, Inc.: HexaBuild is Continuing Its Partnership With Infoblox by Producing a Series of Three IPv6 Configuration Videos and Web Seminar Events

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Technologies like cloud, software containers, IoT, and mobile devices require more addresses than IPv4 can provide. Organizations feeling the effects of IPv4 address scarcity cannot rely on IPv4 indefinitely. With the OMB's M-21-07 memorandum mandate that all federal agencies migrate at least 80% of all IP-enabled assets to IPv6-only environments by the end of the fiscal year 2025, the need for IPv6 is becoming more apparent. HexaBuild is sharing its IPv6 deployment experience and IPv6 training in a set of educational videos and workshops to support this mandate.



In this first of three technical demonstration sessions, we will show how to configure IPv6 on an Infoblox NIOS system and establish IPv6 DNS and DHCPv6 services. This includes:

  • How to configure IPv6 on the interfaces of the Infoblox appliance and activate that address for the DNS and DHCPv6 services.
  • How to configure IPv6 networks within the appliance configuration interface.
  • How to configure an authoritative forward-lookup zone and show how dual-protocol or IPv6-only hosts can be manually configured with AAAA records and their complementary reverse-mapping PTR records.
  • How to configure a network and range for DHCPv6 and how dynamic DNS can be used for dual-protocol hosts.

This first webinar will be available on Wednesday, July 17 at 10AM Pacific time (1PM Eastern). It will be released as part of a free educational series of events hosted by Carahsoft. The registration link is open to anyone who would like to attend this free IPv6 Workshop.

Two more IPv6 configuration webinars will be released before the end of the year. The second webinar will review IPv6 address planning and IPv6 Address Management (IPAM) configuration. The third webinar will cover how to configure IPv6-only network environments and hosts using Infoblox.

Contact Information

Steve Rogers
President & COO
steve@hexabuild.io
510-366-4066

SOURCE: HexaBuild, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
