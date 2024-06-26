Axiros North America, Inc.: Software Leader Axiros Selected by Kennebec Telephone for CPE Managed Services and FCC Testing Services

Axiros North America Adds Customer Base in South Dakota

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Telecommunications software leader Axiros North America, Inc. is pleased to announce that Kennebec Telephone Company has selected Axiros Advanced RDM & Performance Test Services for its critical Internet and telephone services in South Dakota.





Delivered via managed services including Axiros software, together with the AX BBT Broadband Test Service for performance testing as required by regulatory agencies involved with Connect America Fund (CAF), Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) and similar Universal Service (USF) funding programs, the solution selected by Kennebec Telephone is considered by many to be the most robust, reliable and customizable for provisioning, management, testing and monitoring of multivendor network CPE devices via TR-069 and TR-369 (USP).

"Reliable Internet and telephone are vital services in Kennebec, Presho and surrounding communities," stated Veronica Gerard, Kennebec Telephone's Marketing Manager. "Kennebec Telephone was established in 1905. We are a community of neighbors, families, business and government departments providing critical communications, and we take service delivery very seriously. The Axiros program provides automated provisioning, monitoring and performance testing used for FCC compliance. We selected Axiros to upgrade our current capabilities to manage any type of customer premise equipment (CPE) needed for our business, regardless of manufacturer."

The Axiros RDM SaaS Services Program for North America integrates world-class orchestration and management software with the ability to perform multiprotocol operations for proactive network management and monitoring. Axiros solutions allow Broadband Service Providers (BSPs), including ISPs and CSPs of all types and sizes, to maintain control of CPE and access network hardware suppliers. This empowers operators with the freedom to avoid anti-competitive walled garden and hardware-biased software.

"Companies such as Kennebec Telephone provide lifeline services allowing citizens, police, fire departments, schools and banks to maintain communications 365 days a year," stated Michael Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of Axiros North America, Inc. "They are the heroes of what used to be frontier regions of the United States, and the self-reliant pioneer spirit is still strong in South Dakota. Our mission at Axiros is to provide the software tools and expertise they need to expertly deliver important communications services."

Axiros solutions are known for their technical reliability and value. Part of this value for telephone companies and broadband service providers is the ability to maintain freedom of hardware suppliers who may seek to limit hardware - software interoperability. Axiros is dedicated to certified industry standards and serving the best interests of service providers, their communities and the responsibilities they discharge running their operations.

ABOUT AXIROS

Axiros North America, Inc., an Axiros GmbH company, provides software and managed services to a diverse customer base. Axiros specializes in powerful device management software that leverages industry standards such as TR-069 and TR-369. With a global presence, Axiros is committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses in today's digital landscape. To learn more about Axiros, visit https://axiros.com.

ABOUT KENNEBEC TELEPHONE

Kennebec Telephone Company, Inc. was founded in 1905. An NTCA award-winning service provider, Kennebec Telephone personifies the can-do spirit that won the West. From its earliest days as a rural telephone company, through its evolution as a CATV company, ADSL, Fiber optic pioneer and now full-service broadband communications provider, Kennebec maintains deep roots in the communities it services, active in the South Dakota Telephone Association, local town and educational boards, and local fire departments. Services include telephone, Internet and mobile. To learn more, visit: https://www.kennebectelephone.com.

