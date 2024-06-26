Chess Perception LLC: U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Launches Health and Fitness-Focused Social Media Platform, Publishes Several E-Books, and Educates Members About Online Safety

Veteran Adan M. Castaneda aims to improve lives by creating a network dedicated to health & fitness, and educating communities on the dangers of illicit drugs/fentanyl nationwide

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Adan M. Castaneda, U.S. Marine Sniper, Iraq war veteran, and President and founder of a company called Chess Perception LLC, has recently launched two new platforms dedicated to health, fitness, and educating on the dangers of illicit drugs. These life-enhancing websites, "The American Blog - Informative & Educational Resources (the-american-blog.com)" and "Healthy Wise Social," are his medium to contribute back to society, and most notably, the veteran community. Castaneda's ambition to create these websites comes from his commitment to preventing veteran suicides and his want to educate on the dangers of fentanyl. You can join the "Healthy & Wise" social network group here: https://healthy-wise-medical.honeycommb.com/login.





Humanitarian Assistance

Sgt. Castaneda's Humanitarian side





Fulfilling a pressing need for accessible health and wellness information online, Castaneda's Healthy Wise Social offers invaluable posts on holistic psychiatry, reducing dementia risk, and advice on pregnancy among many others. The site strives to nurture a spirited community walking the path of physical, mental, and spiritual health, and provides the app MMGuardian to ensure family and kids stay protected online.

The second platform, The American Blog, while providing similar health resources, branches out to support diverse causes like aiding veterans, law enforcement communities, and food banks across America, among others. Taking a stance against social threats, the blog hosts education about the dangers of illicit drugs like fentanyl and carfentanyl.

Having achieved considerable milestones in a short span, the next phase of Castaneda's crusade is a full-fledged mobile application. This mobile app, earmarked for both Android and Apple iOS platforms, aims at connecting a wider audience to this platform.

As a true patriot and public servant, Castaneda's resilience and dedication to contribute back is commendable. Myriad non-profit causes will benefit from his promising platforms, and an immense wave of health and wellness education is well on the way to changing lives nationwide.

Contact Information

Adan Castaneda

Founder/President of Chess Perception LLC

architect@the-american-blog.com

2108970183

Maria Esparza

Manager/Counselor/Advisor

mesparza2007@gmail.com

2104162323

Related Files

The_7_Most_Dangerous_Smartphone_Digital_Threats

Medical Mental Health Links

SOURCE: Chess Perception LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.