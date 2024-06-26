Roman Stone Names Eric Larsen as Chief Financial Officer

Highly Experienced CFO Selected to Bring Organization to the Next Level

BAY SHORE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2024 / Roman Stone Construction Company announced today that it has named Eric Larsen as Chief Financial Officer. Larsen brings to the company 20+ years of financial and operational executive experience in numerous manufacturing companies across the United States and Canada. Most recently, Larsen served as CFO of WindsorONE Holdings and Cosmo Specialty Fibers.

"We are thrilled to have attracted a CFO of the caliber of Eric Larsen. His impressive track record of driving operational excellence and strategic development will be incredibly valuable to Roman Stone on its journey to become the country's leading provider of precast concrete products for the infrastructure, renewable energy and coastal resiliency markets," said Daniel Murray, President and CEO of Roman Stone. "Mr. Larsen will play a crucial role in our commitment to our employees and to our customers, as we strive to deliver the best possible experience in the industry."

"I am deeply honored to join Roman Stone. I am very excited to help carry on its 121-year heritage of excellence while at the same time joining a talented executive team focused on taking the company to the next level to meet the demanding needs of today's infrastructure markets," said Larsen.

Roman Stone, located less than 30 miles east of Manhattan, is the closest industrial manufacturer of precast concrete products to New York City and produces a wide variety of products, including temporary and permanent roadway barriers, proprietary underground electrical conduit, and underwater coastal resiliency and renewable energy electrical transmission protection products.

About Roman Stone: Roman Stone was incorporated in New York in 1903 and has operated continuously ever since. As a leading precast concrete manufacturer, the company has attained certification as an approved supplier for NYSDOT, Nassau County DPW, Suffolk County DPW, Port Authority NY/NJ, Con Edison, MTA NYC DCAS and most other government and quasi-government agencies in the New York City area. The company's workforce is unionized with Local 731, Local 138, and Local 282. For more information, please visit https://romanstoneco.com.

