Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2024) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible"), a leading provider of printed low-power e-paper display products, is pleased to announce a collaboration with a global industry leader in medical devices, to develop the next generation of medical at-home testing and diagnostic devices. The customized displays that Ynvisible developed for this application follow strict medical industry requirements, to comply with FDA regulations, and can become a standard solution in a wide range of medical and diagnostics products. Ynvisible has received a purchase order for more than 10,000 units for this new type of display, which will be delivered until the end of the year.

The ultra-low-power, sustainable printed e-paper displays developed by Ynvisible can replace more traditional display technologies, working as a thinner, easier to integrate and more energy-efficient visual interface, to convey important information to the user.

For the customer, switching to this innovative solution is expected to significantly increase market share over the coming years, due to the cost-effectiveness and energy efficiency of Ynvisible's e-paper displays, coupled with the advantages of roll-to-roll manufacturing.

The new Ynvisible display required a high degree of customization and technological fine tuning, due to strict regulations in medical testing devices. A batch of more than 10,000 displays will be shipped until the end of the year for verification, validation, clinical testing and FDA approval. The projected order volumes for this application reach 10 million units per year.

Once this device is approved by the FDA, Ynvisible anticipates additional announcements in a range of medical and diagnostic categories. This initiative validates Ynvisible's strategic focus on developing indicators designed for mass production and widespread application. To reinforce this initiative, Ynvisible is committing to targeted investments in key areas such as research and development, marketing outreach, and enhancement of production capabilities. These focused investments are set to enhance Ynvisible's product portfolio and market competitiveness, reinforcing the strategy for high-volume indicator applications.

Due to confidentiality agreements, Ynvisible cannot reveal the customer's name or disclose the specific design and functionalities of the product at this time. These agreements are crucial to protecting the customer's competitive advantage, reflecting the strategic value and significance of this collaboration.

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels, authenticity and security, and retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems and offers a mix of services, materials, and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

Upcoming Ynvisible Webinar

Join Ynvisible's investor-focused webinar on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 4:00 pm (CET) / 10:00 am (EST). CEO Ramin Heydarpour and the executive team will highlight progress in product development, customer acquisition, and market strategy. Investors will gain insights into technical and commercial achievements, future prospects, and strategic initiatives. Register here.

