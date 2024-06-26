Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Flerie AB on Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Flerie AB, company registration number 559067-6820, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that the prospectus is approved by the SFSA first day of trading is expected to June 27, 2024. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 7,806,640,598 shares. Short Name: Flerie -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0008966295 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 127479 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 7,806,640,598 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 30 Financials ------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services ------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com